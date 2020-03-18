Liquefied Natural Gas Market – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is a liquid form of natural gas. The primary purpose for liquefaction of natural gas is to ease its transportation from source to destination. Liquefied natural gas market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, due to increasing demand in power generation and industrial applications. Key drivers such as changing trend towards clean energy sources, increasing demand for liquefied natural gas in transportation, and government initiatives to improve production capacity in collaboration with global manufacturers across every region are expected to fuel growth of the global liquefied natural gas market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The increasing focus on developing gas pipeline infrastructure and favorable government regulations is projected to fuel growth of global liquefied natural gas market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific held highest revenue share in the global liquefied natural gas market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future. This is mainly due to presence of largest LNG exporter countries in the region such as Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Increasing utilization of advanced biofuels in transportation sector, as it is a clean and readily available alternative source to fossil fuels, is expected to fuel growth of the liquefied natural gas market over the forecast period.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Total SA, BP Plc, PetroChina, China Petroleum and Chemical Company, and Conoco Philips

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market, By Application:

Power Generation

Transportation

Mining & Industrial

Others

Company Profiles

Royal Dutch Shell*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Total SA

BP Plc

PetroChina

CPCC

Conoco Philips

Table of Contents

1. Research Objective and Assumption

o Research Objectives

o Assumptions

o Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

o Report Description

? Market Definition and Scope

o Executive Summary

? Market Snippet, By Application

? Market Snippet, By Region

o Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

o Market Dynamics

? Drivers

? Supply Side Drivers

? Demand Side Drivers

? Economic Drivers

? Restraints

? Market Opportunities

? Regulatory Scenario

? Market Trend

? Epidemiology/Prevalence/Incidence

? Merger and Acquisitions

? New Product Approvals/Launch

? Promotion and Marketing Initiatives

Continued…

