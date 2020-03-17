Lipodystrophy Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Lipodystrophy is a rare medical condition which involves problems with fat production, usage, and storage. It is categorized into two types; congenital and acquired lipodystrophy.

Congenital lipodystrophies include congenital generalized lipodystrophy, familial partial lipodystrophy, and marfanoid progeroid lipodystrophy syndrome; while acquired lipodystrophy includes acquired partial lipodystrophy, acquired generalized lipodystrophy, centrifugal abdominal lipodystrophy, lipoatrophia annularis, localized lipodystrophy and HIV-associated lipodystrophy.

The symptoms associated with the disease includes loss of body fat, diabetes, deposition of fat, high triglyceride level and fatty liver. Lipodystrophy can be treated by medications, hormone treatments, cosmetic implants, and surgery.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is in the process of developing Volanesorsen in partnership with Akcea Therapeutics for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

