Lipids Therapeutics-Pipeline Analysis 2018

Lipids are the large and miscellaneous group of organic compounds that are characterized by its solubility in non-polar solvents. There are various types of lipids, such as fatty acids, fats, oils, waxes, soaps and detergents, eicosanoids, terpenes, steroids, and phospholipids. Lipids play an important role in the various functions of the body, such as signaling, energy storage, biosynthesis of metabolites and hormones, degradation of toxic substances, and cell membrane formation.

The steroid is one of the class of lipid that is characterized by its structure of four fused rings. Cholesterol is the most common steroid and a starting material for biosynthesis of many steroid hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone. Cholesterol is found in the blood as high-density lipids (HDL) and low-density lipids (LDL). Fat is a composition of glycerol and three fatty acids tail, and is classified as triglycerides. In the human body, fats get stored into adipocytes. Based on the presence of unsaturation, fatty acids are classified into saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Variant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing VAR200 and VAR300 as a cholesterol modulator for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and Alport syndrome, respectively. Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited is developing mirogabalin, as a CACNA2D1 protein modulator for the treatment of Purine nucleoside phosphorylase (PNP) deficiency. Some of the companies with lipid therapeutics in pipeline are Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

