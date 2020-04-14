Lip Powder Market will account for a healthy CAGR of just-under 6% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Roughly equating US$ 350 Mn in 2018, the global lip powder market revenue is poised to see an impressive growth outlook over next eight years. According to a market report published by Future Market Insights, titled ‘Lip Powder Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027,’ lip powder products sales will account for a healthy CAGR of just-under 6% during the forecast period (2019-2027). APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) will continue to hold the highest revenue share in the lip powder market, says the report.

Potential Superiority over Lipsticks & Other Conventional Lip Products Accounts for Billowing Sales of Lip Powder

The lip powder market is yet to reach its peak of growth and currently reflects a high growth potential in the beauty and personal care products industry, as indicated in FMI’s study. Lip powder is considered the latest trend or evolution in lipsticks that offers several advantages over conventional lipsticks, which is among the key factors driving popularity of lip powder.

Globally, the lip powder market is gaining traction due to the advantages of lip powder over conventional lipsticks. Lip powders are infused with hydrating oils and Vitamin E, which provide a smooth and long-lasting finish. One of the unique features of lip powder is the combination of matte and shimmer, which is hard to achieve with conventional lip products.

Unlike conventionally used lipsticks, lip powder gets absorbed into the lips and provide them with a smooth texture with long-lasting color and vibrant look. Introduction of innovative beauty products continues to encourage a large number of people to experiment with choices of products as well as brands, and lip powder marks one of the recent hottest trends in the beauty and cosmetic industry.

Product Innovations – Key to Success in Lip Powder Market

Currently, lip powders are available in the market in two forms – viz. palettes and pen. Both these forms are different by nature and by methods of application. Lip powder palettes that currently account for more than 55% of total sales will remain the strongest selling product category, according to FMI. The report attributes dominance of lip powder palettes over lip powder pens to higher convenience associated with the former. Rapid product innovations and the ever-evolving retail landscape are likely to be the key factors associated with strengthening of distribution channels, for leading players active in lip powder market.

However, lip powders have certain limitations, which are likely to restrain the growth of the market. These limitations include the perception or fear of exposing any flaws in the lip texture. Several consumers also doubt applicability of lip powder on a daily basis and find it gaudy over routine lipsticks. In addition, lip powder is yet to completely enter the comfort zone of a majority of women’s cosmetic regime, which will remain a challenge to rapid growth of the lip powder market.

Key Players in the Lip Powder Market Profiled in Report

Deep-dive analysis of strategic profiles of key companies operating in the lip powder market are covered in the global lip powder market report, in a bid to help participants understand and evaluate their key products offerings, strategies, and recent developments.

Some of the key participants profiled in the global lip powder market report include Maybelline LLC, Urban Decay Cosmetics, BUXOM Cosmetics, Clinique Laboratories LLC, CLE COSMETICS, Lique Cosmetics Company, Revlon, Inc., Cult Beauty Company, CHANEL Company, Essence Cosmetics Company, Sephora USA, Inc., Huda Beauty Company, L’Oréal S.A., NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP, and Christian Dior SE.