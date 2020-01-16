Lingerie Market – Segment is Projected to Account for Sizeable Share of 36.0% by the End of 2024

Women clothing has changed dramatically and that has changed the way women selected their innerwear. Especially bras have to match with the attire, thus, it has created a huge market for lingerie where the players are introducing a different variety of lingerie at the global level. Females in developed countries have access to the latest brands of lingerie, whereas, women in developing countries are now experiencing a large variety of lingerie that help them keeping at power with the changing trend and carry themselves gracefully in public.

Nowadays, innerwear has become a casual affair and females do take time in choosing the right lingerie and then make the purchase. Lingerie is bought as per the occasion and event females are participating into. Globally, the demand for sports bras has increased largely that is used while going to the gym, performing athletics, or playing any sports.

The global lingerie market is categorized on the basis of the distribution channel and type. Online stores and storefront are the two main segments under the distribution channel. In 2015, online stores dominated the market by offering coupons, varieties, offers, discounts, convenience, and varieties. In addition to that, growing penetration of smartphones among the young generation has proliferated and has promoted online sales.

Growing demand proper fit bras and shapewear have boosted the demand for lingerie across the globe in the past few years. Increasing consciousness among the females about their physical appearance and how various lingerie can enhance their physical appearance.

Another factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of women taking part in fitness related actives that has increased the demand for sports lingerie. Moreover, several brands are opening physical stores in newer regions that are expected to increase the consumer pool in the coming years. Thus, considering the aforementioned factors the global lingerie market is anticipated to grow extensively in the coming years.