Lingerie Market Poised for Radical Profits for Growth in Near Future

Lingerie market has been growing at a steady rate over the past few years as lingerie is considered to be a necessity to every woman across the globe. The dependency on lingerie for functional as we as for fashion purposes has been propelling the growth of the market in recent years. Owing to these reasons, the report states that the global lingerie market was valued at US$33.18 bn in 2015 and is expected to be worth US$55.83 bn by the end of 2024. The global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2016 and 2024 due to various growth drivers that have been carefully studied in this research report.

The global lingerie market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the wide availability of these products. Today, lingerie can be bought online as well as through retail stores. With the help of accurate size charts and description lingerie can be purchased through online shopping with the option of exchanging or returning it if it does not fit. Thus, the convenience of shopping has also boosted the growth of the global market.

Analysts state that the broad product range that suits every budget has also lured in bigger consumer base in the global lingerie market. Furthermore, continuous efforts to improve the materials used for making various types of lingerie, research and development, and strong branding have all favored the growth of the global market in recent years.

The rising demand for a range of underwear and intimate wear by women world over is a key factor propelling the growth of the lingerie market. The growth is driven by the rising availability of a broad range of bras, panties, shapewear, and loungewear for women of various age groups by various retail and clothing brands. The growing popularity of lingerie products by women for accentuating their natural beauty and feminine lines is a notable trend boosting the market. The rising demand for wide variety of choices in bridal lingerie is also fueling the availability of new range of underwear for women.

The global lingerie market is segmented based on:

Type

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge wear

Shape wear

Others

Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Store Front

Geography