Linen Fabric Market : Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2027

Global Linen Fabric Market: Snapshot

Linen fabric has been of worldwide commercial importance in the textile industry for centuries and has the one of the most commonly used fabric for clothing and laundry. The popularity of linen fabric in making clothing especially suited for summer has even exceeded the one garnered by cotton fabric for variety of properties has. This has led to a steady evolution of the global linen fabric market.

The textile industry for several decades has been focused on utilizing the various properties of linen fabric such as its porous and anti-bacterial nature; heat and moisture-absorbing properties; and high-pitched gleam property to create a wide range of textiles. The durability and breathability of the linen fabric, combined with its premium feel, has made it suitable for business attires and wardrobe accents, thus helping in the rapid evolution of the global linen fabric market. In response to rising popularity, several countries that do not commercially produce linen fabric have been importing it, helping the global to grow from strength to strength during the assessment period of 2018–2026.

Global Linen Fabric Market: Notable Developments

A great number of companies are diversifying their portfolio to gain a better foothold in the global linen fabric market. Several of them are targeting customers from emerging economies to expand their geographic footprint.

An India-based textile industry company Grasim Industries has recently announced that it has acquired Soktas India Pvt. Ltd. by acquiring all of the latter’s capital. It is a subsidiary of Soktas Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, and markets premium shirting made from various materials including linen fabric. The move is a strategic one and will help pull substantial funds for Soktas to reinforce its capital standing, which will expectedly bolster its position in the linen fabric market. Grasim Industries is a part of Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and is considered a stalwart in the India textile industry.

A similar development in the linen fabric market is by Jaya Shree Textiles, an entity of ABG, has around the end of last year announced the launch of linen-blended fabrics under a new brand (Mazury). This will in essence complement linen-blended apparels under its already existing brand (Cavallo). The company has also made up its mind to implement productivity-linked five-year wage pact to address rising workers’ unrest.

Some of the well-entrenched names in the global linen fabric market are Tommy Hilfiger, American Eagle, H&M, Ralph Lauren, and Peacock Alley.

Global Linen Fabric Market: Key Growth Dynamics

The rising use of linen fabric in making a wide variety of men’s and women’s clothing and laundry is a key factor bolstering revenues in the market. The global linen fabric market has been witnessing several large lucrative avenues in the premium clothing segment, owing to the utilization of mix of attractive properties the fabric has. The role that linen fabric apparels have in lifestyle clothing is contributing to the generation of copious revenues in the linen fabric market. Moreover, the use of linen fabric in fashionable accessories has risen substantial in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and other parts of the Asia Pacific region.

There is rising use of linen fabric in the making of a variety of wardrobe accents and business attire, thereby boosting the global linen fabric market. They are available in a wide range of colors, giving consumers an extended range of clothing they desire. However, there are some drawbacks of the linen fabric, such as it is less elastic hence more prone to wrinkling. However, the downsides have been offset by the large variety of apparels linen fabric can be made into, thus fueling the demand in the linen fabric market.

Global Linen Fabric Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are expected to be prominent regions in the global linen fabric market. In particular, Europe and some economies of Asia Pacific are emerging potentially lucrative markets for linen fabric. Extensive demand for premium clothing brands made of linen fabric among the populations of Europe has been generating considerable revenues to the global linen fabric market.

