Linear Stages Market – Rising Need of Miniaturization in Healthcare Propelling Growth

A linear stage can be defined as a component of a precise motion system which is used to restrict an object to a single axis of motion. Sometimes, linear stages are also termed as translation stages or linear slide. The linear stages consist of a platform that moves relative to base. The platform and base are joined by some form of guide or linear bearing in such a way that the platform is restricted to linear motion with respect to the base. Linear stages operate by physically restricting 3 axes of rotation and 2 axes of translation, thus allowing for motion on only one translational axis. An ideal linear stage completely restricts two axes of translation and three axes of rotation, thus allowing for motion on only one translational axis.

Today’s broadening spectrum of research and industrial applications has yielded a similarly wide range of linear motion technologies and this is anticipated to fuel the growth of global linear stages market during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of global linear stages market is integration of linear stages in multiple application of variety of industries.

The major trend in the global linear stages market is the introduction of novel linear stages with latest driven technologies. These stages yields superior features such as non-magnetic actuation or package-size benefits. With the rising need of miniaturization in healthcare and semiconductor industry the number of consumers is increasing rapidly which in turn propelling the growth of global market.

The global linear stages market can be segmented into axis, stage type, motor type, speed, load capacity, application, and geography. Based on axis the global market can be segmented into single axis and multiple axis. On the basis of stage type the linear stages market can be bifurcated into direct drive linear motor stages, XY stages, microscope stages, screw driven stages, air bearing stages, and gantry system stages. Furthermore, based on motor type the global linear stages market can be divided into manual linear stage, step motor driven linear stages, DC motor driven linear stages, and piezoelectric linear stages.

Some of the leading players operating in global linear stages market includes Aerotech Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Newport Corporation, Thorlabs, Inc., Dover Motion, Edmund Optics, Ltd, OWIS GmbH, STANDA Ltd., Optimal engineering Systems Inc. and Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG among others.