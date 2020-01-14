Linear Resonant Actuator Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2025

The report “Linear Resonant Actuator Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Consumer electronic devices are increasingly getting adopted into multiple consumer applications and are evolving to include multiple ways to facilitate interaction with end users. One of the most used methods of interaction integrated within electronic devices is haptic feedback. Haptic feedback uses vibration motors to alert the user eliminating the need for audible sound so as to minimize disturbance cause to people around the user.

The function of vibration is carried out by Linear Resonant Actuators. A linear resonant actuator is a vibration motor that produces an oscillating force across a single axis. Linear Resonant Actuators rely on AC Voltage to drive a voice coil pressed against a moving mass connected to a spring. Linear Resonant Actuators are used in most consumer electronic devices that are of the interactive nature and use notifications to alert the user. Some end devices using linear resonant actuators are Mobile Phone, fitness trackers and Tablets.

Linear Resonant Actuator Market: Drivers & Challenges

Haptic alerts in via using vibration is becoming a default component of consumer electronic devices which is driving the need for linear resonant actuators in devices. Moreover the number of devices per user is constantly on rise across world with new devices such as fitness trackers and pet trackers finding their way into main stream usage. This is also helping the growth of the market for Liner Resonant Actuator. However Linear Resonant Actuators are not the only vibration motors used in electronic devices and manufacturers often prefer using standard ERM vibration motors as linear resonant actuators are higher in price and have to be used with an external driver IC.

Linear Resonant Actuator Market: Segmentation,

Segmentation of Linear Resonant Actuator, By Type:

Rectengular Linear Resonant Actuator

Coin Type Linear Resonanot Actuator

Linear Resonant Actuator Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players The major players in Linear Resonant Actuator market include Texas Instruments, Precision Microdrives, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Co. Ltd., Immersion Corporation, AAC Technologies, Johnson Electric, Densitron Technologies, Need-For-Power Motor Co., Ltd, and Fairchild Semiconductor.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Linear Resonant Actuator Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Linear Resonant Actuator Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Linear Resonant Actuator Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Linear Resonant Actuator Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Linear Resonant Actuator Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



