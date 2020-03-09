Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size will Reach US$ 250 million by 2024

A linear position sensor measures the linear position of a device. The sensor reads the measurement in order to convert the encoded position into an analog or digital signal. This position can then be decoded into position by a digital readout or a motion controller. Motion can be determined by change in position over time.

In this report, the statistical product is the Linear Position Sensors only used in hydraulic cylinders.

According to this study, over the next five years the Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 250 million by 2024, from US$ 190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

MTS Sensor Technologie GmbH & Co . KG

Balluff

Gefran

Magnetbau-Schramme GmbH & Co. KG

MICRO-EPSILON

Soway Tech Limited

POSITEK

Rota Engineering Ltd

Germanjet

This study considers the Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Linear Resistance Potentiometers (POTS)

Linear Variable Inductance Transducers (LVITs)

Magnetostrictive Linear Displacement Transducers (MLDTs)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Magnetostrictive sensors

Variable resistance sensors

Variable inductance sensors

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

