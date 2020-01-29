Linear Particle Accelerators Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2026

A linear particle accelerator is a device used in the external beam radiation therapy for cancer. It works by increasing kinetic energy of charged subatomic particles or ions by subjecting the charged particles to a series of oscillating electric potentials along a linear beam line. The linear particle accelerator is based on microwave technology, which accelerates electrons in the part of the accelerator known as ‘wave guide.’ A wave guide allows the accelerated electrons to collide on the heavy metal target, which results in the production of high-energy X-rays. These high-energy X-rays are shaped as per the shape of the patient’s tumor with the help of a collimator. Thus, these customized energy beams are able to destroy cancer cells without affecting the surrounding normal tissues.

Rise in incidence of cancer, increase in research and development activities in radiation therapy, rise in health care spending, and favorable reimbursement scenario are factors expected to boost the expansion of the global Linear Particle Accelerators Market in the coming years. For instance, according to the WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. However, high cost of the radiation therapy and less survival time of cancer patients are expected to impact the global linear particle accelerators market negatively during the forecast period.

The global linear particle accelerators market can be segmented based on type of therapy, component, end-user, and region. In terms of type of therapy, the global linear particle accelerators market can be classified into radiation therapy and radio surgery. The radiation therapy segment is expected to account for significant market share during the forecast period. In terms of component, the global linear accelerators market can be categorized into linear particle accelerators with robotized positioning table and with integrated CT scanner. Based on end-user, the global linear particle accelerator market can be divided into hospitals, radiology clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to constitute a prominent share of the global linear particle accelerators market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global linear particle accelerators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America continues to be the most profitable for vendors operating in the global linear particle accelerators market owing to rise in prevalence of cancer in the region, significant adoption of technologically advanced products, presence of a large number of manufacturers in the U.S., and high health care spending in the region.

For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the U.S. The number of cancer survivors is expected to increase to 20.3 million by 2026. Europe is a prominent region of the linear particle accelerators market owing to a rise in the number of cancer patients, increase in adoption of radiation therapy, and high per capita spending capacity. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be lucrative regions of the linear particle accelerators market due to expansion of economies of countries in these regions, growing population, increasing incidence of cancer, and increase in awareness about and adoption of radiation therapy among the people in the region.

Key players operating in the global linear particle accelerators market include Accuray Incorporated, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Altair Technologies, Inc., Elekta AB (pub), Brainlab AG, GammaStar, SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Xstrahl Limited.