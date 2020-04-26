Linear Motion Systems Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2026

A linear motion system is a compact system that is used in various applications such as packaging, product transportation, and palletizing in a number of end-use industries. The system is used for handling industrial materials. It can perform light-duty machining jobs in industries such as automotive, food & beverages, semiconductor, and more. A linear motion system incorporates a drive that moves the load, a guide system for handling the load, and a sealing to protect the system’s inner parts.

Linear motion systems are available in different varieties, including flexible ready-to-mount linear motion systems that meet any special production requirements. The systems are equipped with a wide range of control systems and configurations to meet desired production requirements. Linear motion systems are built to work at high speeds, with a high level of accuracy and performance in harsh environmental conditions. They help in the transportation of industrial payloads in harsh environments, which is very useful for applications pertaining to factory automation.

The linear motion systems market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. Factors such as technological advancements in the field of linear motion systems with regards to novel electro-mechanical systems and rise in industrial production worldwide are anticipated to boost the linear motion systems market. Moreover, an increase in demand for linear motion systems due to their advantages such as higher efficiency and higher product lifecycle is projected to boost the global linear motion systems market.

Novel linear motion systems based on the electro-mechanical principal offer various avenues to move different industrial payloads. Further, these systems are environmentally friendly because they do not rely on fuel for working. Therefore, they are heavily used across many industries, especially industries that are prone to higher carbon emission. Additionally, the demand for linear motion systems from the automotive industry is estimated to increase in the coming years due to a rise in automotive sales around the globe. However, lack of awareness regarding implementation of linear motion systems is expected to limit the linear motion systems market growth during the forecast period.

The linear motion systems market can be segmented based on product, end-use industry, axis, and geography. Based on product, the linear motion systems market can be classified into linear axes, actuators, motors, linear tables, linear guides, linear modules, controllers, and others. The linear modules segment can be divided into feed modules, omega modules, functional modules, precision modules, ball rail modules, and others. In terms of end-user industry, the linear motion systems market can be segmented into automotive, semiconductor, health care, food & beverages, oil & gas, aerospace, and others. Based on axis, the linear motion systems market can be classified into single axis linear motion systems and multiaxis linear motion systems.

In terms of geography, the linear motion systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to lead the linear motion systems market, due to an increase in industrial activity, rise in government investment in industrial automation systems, technological advancements in the field of linear motion systems, and presence of well-established players providing linear motion system across the region. The higher market share of these regions is mainly due to the presence of major economies such as the U.S., Germany, France, China, South Korea, India, and Japan. The market in North America is expected to expand at a significant rate, due to the booming packaging industry.

Some of the key players in the linear motion systems market are Hiwin Corporation, Schneider Electric Motion USA, SKF AB, Hepco Motion, Schneeberger AG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Rollon S.P.A., SKF AB, Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd., Thomson Industries, Inc., The Precision Alliance, Kollmorgen, and The Timken Company among others. Major players are adopting several strategies such as R&D, product innovation, and others to gain a competitive advantage in the market.