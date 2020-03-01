Linear Friction Welding Machines Market 2019 Global Trends, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Friction welding (FRW) is a solid-state welding process that generates heat through mechanical friction between work pieces in relative motion to one another, with the addition of a lateral force called “”upset”” to plastically displace and fuse the materials.

Linear Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is chuck oscillates at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.

There are many linear friction welding machines manufacturers in the world and most of them produce all kinds of friction welding machine, such as Branson, Thompson, MTI, Bielomatik and Forward Technology. All the manufactures are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, etc. Although there are also some Friction Welding Machine manufacturers in developing countries, but the scales of their Linear friction welding machines companies is relative small, and the products quality is inferior to foreign Friction Welding Machine products, so the price is lower than some foreign Friction Welding Machine products.

As the technology of linear friction welding machines is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automobile is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the linear friction welding machines market. The high-end linear friction welding machines was mainly produced in Europe and United States because their advanced R&D lever, but most of the products were consumed in developing countries especially in Southeast Asia where the machining accuracy is lower.

According to this study, over the next five years the Linear Friction Welding Machines market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 170 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Linear Friction Welding Machines business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Linear Friction Welding Machines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Linear Friction Welding Machines value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Linear Vibration Welding

Linear Friction Welding

Segmentation by application:

Aerospace Industry

Automobile Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Generation Industry

Consumer Product Industry

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Branson

Thompson

MTI

Bielomatik

Forward Technology

Dukane

KLN

Daeyoung Ultrasonic

Chango

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Linear Friction Welding Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Linear Friction Welding Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Linear Friction Welding Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Linear Friction Welding Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Linear Friction Welding Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Linear Friction Welding Machines by Players

Chapter Four: Linear Friction Welding Machines by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Linear Friction Welding Machines Market Forecast

