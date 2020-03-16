Limb Elevator Market is projected to expand during forecast period due to increase in the number of accidents across the globe

Limb elevators and wedges are useful for patients who have undergone surgery and need to keep their specific body parts elevated so as to achieve effective and speedy healing and increase blood circulation in the body. Limb elevators provide support required to relieve knee pain, leg pain, hip pain, and lower back pain. They are also useful in the treatment of varicose veins. Leg and knee elevation also reduces stress on the lower back when laying down. The limb elevator consist of dense luxury foam and is designed to keep its shape over time. This foam is covered in a bamboo/microfiber, polyester, cotton, vinyl cover that will allow you to rest easy for extended periods of time. This cover is very easy to remove and machine washable.

Key factors driving the limb elevator market include increase in the number of accidents across the globe and rise in the incidence of knee transplants and ankle surgeries. Demand for limb elevators in developing countries is increasing rapidly. New ventures and acquisitions are being witnessed every year. Evolution in the e-commerce industry has also created immense opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in limb elevator market. In order to serve a wide range of customers across the world, producers and distributors of limb elevators are focusing on selling their products on e-commerce websites. Increase in product innovations and research and development activities are some of the significant factors projected to drive the limb elevators market during the forecast period. On the other hand, since limb elevators are not reasonably priced, suppliers are facing difficulty in selling limb elevators in developing economies. Currently, children are also facing knee and spinal cord issues. Hence, promotional campaigns are being conducted in schools, colleges, and sports academies in order to make students aware about limb elevators.

The limb elevator market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into knee elevator and leg elevator. Leg elevators are designed for effective prevention and management of decubitus ulcer. A leg elevator raises the patient’s heel off the bed to release pressure. It also provides air circulation required for quick healing of existing decubiti. Leg elevators are very easy to use, durable, and comfortable. These elevators can be washed and dried. They can accommodate limbs up to 12” in circumference. Leg elevators are available in 4” and 6” widths. Leg elevator also comes in high rail design which prevent leg from falling off. A knee elevator elevates the leg, providing relaxation to the spinal cord. This type of limb elevator decreases pain in the lower back and the legs and improves blood circulation. Based on application, the limb elevator market can be segregated into hospitals, residential, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into online and offline. In terms of region, the global limb elevator market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Developing economies are likely to hold a major share of the global limb elevator market during the forecast period. Increase in the number of hospitals, rise in the purchasing power of consumers, and rapid privatization of hospitals and clinics have boosted the demand for limb elevators in developing economies. These factors are also likely to drive the limb elevator market in these economies during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global limb elevator market are Patterson Medical, Skil Care Corp, Hermell Products Inc., Essential Medical Supply Inc, Bilt-Rite Mastex Health Inc, Pan America, Core Products, Mabis Dmi Healthcare, and Fabrication Enterprises, Milliard Bedding, DJO LLC.