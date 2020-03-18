Lightweight All Terrain Utility Vehicles Market – Competitor Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

Lightweight all-terrain utility vehicles that are also known as quad bike or four-wheeler is a vehicle that has low pressure tires, with a seat straddled by the operator, and a handle bar for steering control. Light weight all-terrain vehicles are four-wheeled vehicles that are usually equipped with wide tires that have a deep tread appropriate for different terrains and conditions. These vehicles have a side by side seating arrangement with seat belts and roll over protection. Light weight all terrain utility vehicles are used for various applications including hunting, military, sports, agriculture, and more. The all-terrain utility vehicles are not street legal in some countries like Australia, Canada, and U.S.

The light weight all terrain utility vehicle market is primarily driven by the rising disposable income and increasing demand for recreational off road activities. With the increasing disposable income, demand for recreational activities is expected to increase which is boosting the growth of such vehicles globally.

Moreover, advancement in technology like introduction of Non-Pneumatic Tires eliminates the risk of accidents from tire punctures and makes the vehicle ride more user friendly. Bluetooth connectivity and GPS tracking enhances the user experience while driving these vehicles. Macro-economic factors such as high standard of living, increasing employment rate, and self-reliance levels is boosting the demand for light weight all terrain utility vehicles across the world.

Request Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21503

Impact on the environment and safety concerns are the primary restraining factors setting back the demand for light weight all terrain utility vehicles. These vehicles emit harmful gases like mono nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide among others that are directly impacting the environment. Another restraining factor is that these vehicles damage the terrain due to which sedimentation in streams is increasing. Due to these vehicles, national forests are also facing destruction. Forest service personnel of various regions have identified the detrimental impacts on national forests and are now restricting all terrain utility vehicles from entering forest areas.

Implementation of eco-friendly technology is one of the major opportunities in the light weight all terrain utility vehicle market. Introduction of hybrid technology is likely to reduce environmental pollution and will decrease the emission of harmful gases.