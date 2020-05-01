Light Tower Market Growth Trends and Future Prospects Outlook to 2024 – Yanmar, Multiquip, JCB, Ocean’s King, Wanco, Pramac, Powerbaby, Ishikawa, Hangzhou Mobow and Others

A light tower is a kind of mobile equipment which has high-intensity electric lamps used in construction, mining, road and bridge construction, emergency and disaster relief, general construction, oil and gas work, special events and other application fields.

There are some suppliers from North America, Europe, China and Japan. Among them, the production market share of North America is the largest, followed by Europe.

Generac is the largest player in the light tower industry, accounting for 16.91% revenue market share in 2015. In the light tower industry, Terex and Atlas Copco are also leading players, following Generac.

The main customers of light tower are the companies in many industries like construction leasing enterprises, Construction Company, Mining enterprises and Emergency Relief Department, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Light Tower market will register a 0.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 800 million by 2024, from US$ 800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Light Tower business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Light Tower Market Players

Generac

Terex

Atlas Copco

Wacker Neuson

Allmand

AllightSykes

Doosan Portable Power

Yanmar

Multiquip

JCB

Ocean’s King

Wanco

Pramac

Powerbaby

Ishikawa

Hangzhou Mobow

Zhenghui

XuSheng Illumination

GTGT

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Light Tower consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Light Tower market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Light Tower manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Light Tower with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Light Tower submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Light Tower value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Metal Halide Lamps

Electrodeless Lamps

LED Lamps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Road and Bridge Construction

Emergency and Disaster Relief

Oil and Gas Work

Mining

Others

Global Light Tower Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

