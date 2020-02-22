Light Meter Market by Top Competitors Analysis Reed Instruments, STEP Systems GmbH, Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Acculab USA and Edmund Optics Inc. among others

Global Light Meter Market accounted for USD 285.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Global Light Meter Market,

By Display (Digital and Analog),

By Type (General-Purpose Light Meters, LED Light Meters ,UV Light Meters),

By Lux Range (0–200k Lux ,Above 200k Lux),

By Application (Photography ,Cinematography, Commercial Spaces ,Others),

By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast

They are utilized as a part of the general field of engineering lighting configuration to confirm appropriate establishment and execution of a building lighting framework and in evaluating the light levels for developing plants. In February 23, 2017, Polymaker announced the close of a new round of equity funding totaling $5 million USD, led by a leading venture capital (VC) firm in China. This marked the Shanghai-based 3D printing materials company’s second round of VC funding, following their Round-A in early 2015 from Legend Star, an affiliate of the IT giant Lenovo.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Development of wireless light meter technologies.

Increasing demand for light meters in the photography and cinematography industry worldwide.

Regulations to improve workplace lighting.

Government initiatives toward the standardization of lighting protocols.

Development of smartphone applications and light measuring devices to substitute light meters.

Key Players:

The renowned players in light meter market are:-

Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc.,

PCE Deutschland GmbH,

FLIR Systems,

ATP Instrumentation,

International Light Technologies Inc.,

HIOKI E.E. Corporation,

Panomex Inc.,

Reed Instruments,

STEP Systems GmbH,

Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB,

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation,

Acculab USA and Edmund Optics Inc., among others.

Global Light Meter Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of light meter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

