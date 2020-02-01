Light Engine Market Future Scope & Trends 2019 | OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham Co., Inc., Tridonic, MaxLite, Inc., General Electric Company

Light Engine Market – Overview

Light Engine Market report provides analysis of the light engine Market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies that play a major role in the expansion of the light engine market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market expansion during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s expansion in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report highlights key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the light engine market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global light engine market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the light engine market during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global light engine market. Porter’s five forces model for the light engine market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Light Engine Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global light engine market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments by application and form. Based on application, the global light engine market can be segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and others (square and custom light engines). In terms of form the global light engine market can be classified into flexible and rigid. The rigid segment can be further divided into linear, round, and others.

Global Light Engine Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, and Factiva.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Light Engine Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles well-established players including Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham Co., Inc., Tridonic, MaxLite, Inc., General Electric Company, Thomas Research Products, Fusion Optix, Inc., RS Components Pty Ltd., and Cree Inc. These players are at the forefront of innovations in the light engine market. For instance, in December 2017, Cree Inc. launched XLamp XD16, an extreme density LED that provides five and a half times higher lumen density as compared to its previous LED solutions, which is suggested to have a positive impact on its light engine offerings. Furthermore, in June 2017, Osram Licht Group acquired LED Engin, a provider of LED emitters, optics, and light engines, to enhance its current light engines offerings. Additionally, in May 2017, Tridonic discussed plans to form industry standards for ‘IoT-ready’ light fixtures along with DesignLights Consortium, a lighting solutions company and Enlighted, an IoT solutions company. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the expansion of its LED based solutions, which can have a significant impact on the expansion of its light engine offerings.

Global Light Engine Market

Global Light Engine Market,, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Light Engine Market,, by Form

Flexible

Rigid Linear Round Others



Global Light Engine Market,, by Geography