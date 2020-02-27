Light Curing Adhesives Market Size, Share – Global Industry Trend and Forecast

Global Light Curing Adhesives Market: Overview

Industry interest of producers in light curing adhesives stems from the need for optimizing assembly speed, increasing product throughput, and enable through and easy in-line inspection. These adhesives are usually solvent free and acrylic- or epoxy-based, and primarily come under cold-curing systems. They cure in presence of visible light or long-wave ultraviolet light (UV). Light curing adhesives provide excellent adhesion to numerous hard-to-mate materials, notably glass, metals, and several types of plastics. They serve a variety of needs for creating lasting bonds in various end-use industries, and exhibit wide range of elasticity.

Rising need for environmentally-resistant bonds has kept the demand for light curing adhesives lucrative. The advent of LED UV curing lamps will open new window of opportunities for adhesive manufacturers in various parts of the world. The only drawback is that these lamps offer specific narrow bandwidth UV light, which may not go well with few adhesives. However, their less power consumption and dramatically better performance will keep their demand attractive in the next few years. Manufacturers are focusing on constantly bringing advancement in formulations which can ensure ultra-fast cure speeds, mainly for industrial applications. A great deal of impetus to the demand for light curing adhesives is likely to come from manufacturers of medical devices and automotive. Light curing adhesives have found typical application in single-use medical products. Needs for long-term durability and reliability of adhesion in these end-use industries are expected to bolster the uptake and will keep the demand attractive at least till 2027.

An adhesive is a substance used to bind two surfaces of same or different type. It is made by combining the mixture of a base material with other additives such as pigments, plasticizers and stabilizers. Correspondingly, light-curing adhesive is a type of single component adhesive, which is used to cure light at room temperature. Light curing adhesives are used for the bond, where at least one surface is made up of translucent material.

Light curing adhesives provide high bond strength to plastics and other surfaces, including acrylic, PVC, phenolic, polycarbonate, metal, ceramic and glass. Also, they exhibit high thermal stability, water resistance, chemical resistance and excellent surface cure. They are designed to offer a rapid and safe cure to the substance when exposed to light or UV light at room temperature.

Some of the characteristics of light curing adhesives are, they are single component adhesives, can improve productivity and are anaerobically curable. Additionally, availability in wide range of elasticity, ability to form bond with various materials such as ceramics, glass, plastics and metals, are some other properties of the product. Light curing adhesives are resistant to moisture and tack, solvent free, safe to use and impose lower handling cost.

Light curing adhesives are commonly used as bonding material in various applications such as consumer electronics, photovoltaic, industrial uses, displays, glass, automotive, optical component and medical equipment. It is a fast curing substance, which will increase the productivity and can cure up to the depth of 0.5 inches. Also, even a small amount of the adhesive is capable of bonding numerous materials with high bonding strength and it cures quickly at room temperature.

Light Curing Adhesives Industry:Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for vehicles coupled with automobile production are expected to be strong drivers for the growth of the light curing adhesives market. Additionally, increasing use of electronics devices, glass bonding, medical devices, etc. are some of the factors, which are associated with the drivers of light curing adhesives. Also, some factors such as growing manufacturing industries, low cost labour, growing foreign investments and rise in product application are bolstering the market along with aforementioned factors. Manufacturing of more advanced light curing adhesives such as those resistant to Ultra Violet light is the trend in the light curing adhesives industry.

However, significant cost, low shock resistance, poor resistance to heat and water, etc. are some of the factors, which are acting as restraints to the market of light curing adhesives, and can hamper the market growth over the forecasted period.

Light Curing Adhesives Industry: Segmentation

Segmentation of the light curing adhesives market on the basis of application is as follows: Consumer electronics, Photovoltaic Industrial uses Displays, Glass Automotive Optical component Medical equipment

Segmentation of the light curing adhesives market on the basis of product type is as follows: Low-performance product Medium performance product High-performance product



Light Curing Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, led by India and South Korea, holds substantial market share in the global light curing adhesives market. Additionally, this region is projected to witness significant growth rate over the forecasted period. As, countries such as China, India and South Korea are the hubs of electronics market, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driven by these countries predominantly.

Europe exhibits a high market growth rate, followed by North America and Africa, as these regions are technologically more advanced. Additionally, regions such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to be the potential markets for the industry over 2017-2027.

Light Curing Adhesives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the light curing adhesives market, identified across the value chain, include DELO Adhesives, Henkel Corporation, 3M Company, Master Bond Inc., Dymax Corporation, INTERTRONICS, TOAGOSEI CO., LTD., Bostik USA and DuPont, Presco among others.

