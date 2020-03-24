Ligation Devices Market Reaching at US$ 1,189 Million Investment to 2024 Overview by Gynaecology, Cardiothoracic and Urology Applications

“New study on ligation devices market (110 Pages Report) top trends, forecast, company profiles, analysis and demand. It is analyzed by Gynecology, GIT, Cardiothoracic, Urology applications to 2024.”

Report studies ligation devices market overview on products, procedures, applications, end users, and regions. Report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates opportunities and challenges in market for stakeholders and provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders. Report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to total ligation devices market.

The ligation devices market is segmented into handheld instruments and accessories. The accessories segment accounted for a share of 68.2% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures, especially in emerging markets.

“MIS procedures held the majority share in the ligation devices market in 2018”.

Ligation devices market is projected to reach USD 1,189 million by 2024 from USD 876 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Growth in market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of diseases requiring surgical treatment, especially minimally invasive surgery (MIS). However, high cost of ligation devices is a major restraint for this market, particularly in emerging countries.

North America, which includes US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the ligation devices market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases. In addition to this, favorable reimbursement policies for MIS procedures in the region are also driving the growth of this market.

Ligation devices market is segmented into MIS and open surgery. In 2018, the MIS segment accounted for the larger share of the ligation devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of MIS procedures over open surgical procedures. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding the advantages of MIS over open surgery is also expected to drive market growth.

Recent Developments

1 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) is the largest player in the ligation devices market. The company focuses on the development of devices, consumables, accessories, and software required to perform minimally invasive surgeries and open surgeries. The company also invests a significant amount on research and development activities. In 2018, it spent ~7% of its revenue on R&D activities.

2 Medtronic (Covidien) is a major player in the ligation devices market. The company has a global distribution network and a good brand reputation among end users. The company’s strong presence and wide distribution channels across the globe have helped it to maintain its leading position in the ligation devices market.

Some of the prominent players in the ligation devices market are are Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson) (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Olympus (Japan), Applied Medical (US), ConMed (US), Cooper Surgical (US), Genicon (US), Grena Think Medical (UK), B.Braun (Germany), and Medtronic (Ireland).

The ligation devices market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America dominated the market in 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growth in the APAC region is largely driven by the large patient population and increasing infrastructural development in the region.

