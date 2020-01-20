Lift Chair Market Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2019-2025|Pride Mobility, Golden Technologies, La-Z-Boy, Franklin Corporation, Med-Lift, Seminar Components

Global Lift Chair Market report delivers comprehensive study and detailed analysis of the global market. The research report provides the complete scenario of market segmentation on the basis of technology, application, types, and geography. The study covers an in-depth evaluation of lift char market and provides information about historical data, statistical data, scope, significant approaches of the global market. The report also includes projected facts that are evaluated with the help of a suitable set of techniques and postulations.

“Lift chairs are a distinctly modern invention that originates from the needs and mobility challenges of our aging population. A lift chair is a medical equipment that leaves its base, gradually transports the user to a standing position and also descends safely into a sitting position. It can be used in an upright position or with a push of a button in different angles. There is adequate floor space below the front of the chair which helps the users find their center of gravity after standing up.”

Lift Chair Market: Key Players

Franklin Corporation, Pride Mobility, Jackson Furniture, Golden Technologies, Med-Lift, La-Z-Boy, Ashley Furniture, Best Chairs, Inc., Ultimate Power Recliner, LLC, and Seminar Components.

Global Lift Chair Market report provides estimations of prominent manufacturers and players in the global market which have been assessed through depth analysis. The study contains the manufacturer’s market share depending on the industry supply chain, region, product specification, products capacity, lucrative business strategies, and effective manufacturing methodologies. The study also focuses on statistical details such as sales, growth rate, revenue, profit, CAGR, and many more.

The rising aging population and shifting demographics are the major factors boosting the Global Lift Chair Market growth. In upcoming years, improved functionality, high adaptability of lift chairs, technological advances, and rising purchasing power are estimated to influence the global market growth. The market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and geographical regions. Based on the type, the market has been sub-segmented into 2-position lift chair, 3-position lift chair, zero gravity position lift chair, and infinite position lift chair. Based on end-use industry, the market is classified as hospital and household.

The medical coverage provided by various governments have created enormous potential for lift chair market growth in household segment across the globe. Lift chairs have an enormous impact not only on people with physical disabilities, but also on their families. Another factor that increases the demand for the lift chair market in household applications is increasing government support to provide financial assistance for mobility aid. For instance, medical and assistive devices are exempted from Harmonized Sales Tax (HST), though lift chairs require a written prescription from a medical practitioner.

Key segments of the global lift chair market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

2-position lift chair

3-position lift chair

Infinite position lift chair

Zero gravity position lift chair

End-Use Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Household

Hospital

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

