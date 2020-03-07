Lift Chair Market: Current Trends, Growth, Industry Size, Strategy, Key Player (Franklin Corporation, Pride Mobility, Jackson Furniture, Golden Technologies, Med-Lift, La-Z-Boy, Ashley Furniture, Best Chairs Inc.) Forecast to 2025

“Lift chairs are a distinctly modern invention that originates from the needs and mobility challenges of our aging population. A lift chair is a medical equipment that leaves its base, gradually transports the user to a standing position and also descends safely into a sitting position. It can be used in an upright position or with a push of a button in different angles. There is adequate floor space below the front of the chair which helps the users find their center of gravity after standing up.”

The Global Lift Chair Market size has been estimated after the thorough analysis and understanding of the penetration of its various types in different end-user industries. Detailed qualitative study of factors contributing to the global lift chair market growth has been discussed in the report. The global market demand has also been estimated on the basis of growth of the household and hospital sectors. The global market share has also been estimated by studying its demand and consumption pattern across geographies.

Lift Chair Market: Key Players

Franklin Corporation, Pride Mobility, Jackson Furniture, Golden Technologies, Med-Lift, La-Z-Boy, Ashley Furniture, Best Chairs, Inc., Ultimate Power Recliner, LLC, and Seminar Components.

Lift chairs have an enormous impact not only on people with physical disabilities, but also on their families. Another factor that increases the demand for the lift chair market in household applications is increasing government support to provide financial assistance for mobility aid. For instance, medical and assistive devices are exempted from Harmonized Sales Tax (HST), though lift chairs require a written prescription from a medical practitioner. The medical coverage provided by various governments have created enormous potential for lift chair market growth in household segment across the globe.

North America is projected to generate sales more than USD 10 billion by 2025. The US is expected to hold major lift chair market share in North American region. The increasing aging population in the US is one of the primary factors surging the lift chair demand in the region. Elderly and long-term care quickly become one of the most disastrous challenges in healthcare.

Key segments of the global lift chair market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

2-position lift chair

3-position lift chair

Infinite position lift chair

Zero gravity position lift chair

End-Use Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Household

Hospital

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Reasons for the study

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global lift chair market

While studying the market, we observed that 3-Position Lift Chair is projected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the advantage of reclining to 180 degrees, thereby, offering comfort over longer period of time.

The global lift chair market has been mainly driven by the increasing aging population.

The household application is projected to witness fastest growth in the coming years as it promotes independence by allowing people to stay at home without the help of others to stay active and move.

