Life Support Systems Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Life supports system in healthcare is the complex machine used for supporting the functioning of various body organs and systems. These systems are mostly required mostly in cases of major organs failure such as brain, heart or lungs. These systems include invasive as well as non-invasive systems being used in various applications such as surgery support or trauma incidences. Life support systems help in restoring airway, breathing, circulation and thus maintaining patient’s homeostasis. It also helps the patients from complications of the underlying disease and its treatment. These devices play an immensely important role in urgent patient management in emergency departments, intensive care units and neonatal intensive care units. Life support systems consists of basic life support which is provided in situation requiring immediate attention followed by advance life support provided by a trained healthcare professional. Equipments used in the life support systems may be installed one or portable. These systems are used in hospitals, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers or by emergency medical support services.

Life support systems is very painful, expensive and emotionally disturbing experience with no guarantee of body restoration. However, it exposes patients to risk of further medical complications. Intensive monitoring is usually done for the patients associated with life support systems.

Life Support Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising prevalence of critical disorders, advancement in medical technology, improving patient accessibility and increasing number of trauma cases are some of the factors supporting the market growth of these life support systems. New developments for affordable and user-friendly devices are also pushing the market growth for these systems. However, high risk, complexities related to their operations, stern regulatory norms in context of high risk, physical as well as emotional pain are the factors that may limit the growth of the market. Along with this, inappropriate practices associated used by doctors such as to maintain patients beyond the point with the use of ventilators also restricts its use and affects the market growth.

Life Support Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type:

Installed

Portable

Segmentation by Device Type:

Automated External Defibrillator

Extracorporeal Oxygenator

Ventilator

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Medical Services

Life Support Systems Market: Overview

The market for life support systems consists of various players. Life support systems market is dependent on the improvisations in healthcare infrastructure, healthcare spending, prevalence of life threatening diseases etc. across the globe. According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, over 5.7 million patients are admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) in the U.S. every year mostly with cardiac, respiratory and neurologic conditions, thus representing the market need for these instruments. The expense for the life support systems is given by individual payers, insurance companies, health plans and government support.

Life Support Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America is the leading region with the number of end users for life support systems owing to the accessibility for technologically advanced systems usage in healthcare facilities as well as most of the population is covered with health insurance plans. Moreover, presence of most of the market players in the region and their strong sales growth support the market share of the region. This is followed by the Western Europe market owing to the presence of established medical infrastructure and skilled medical professionals as well as growing number of research and developments for novel and innovative medical solutions. Asia Pacific region represents the significant growth rate with the continuous improvement in healthcare facilities and rising number of hospital admissions. Latin America followed by Middle East & Africa represents the lowest market share as well as growth rate over the forecast period owing to the less developed healthcare infrastructure and lack of medical facilities.

Life Support Systems Market Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the Life Support Systems market includes Stryker Corporation, Heyer medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Livanova plc, Smith medical, Promed Group Co., Ltd., Braile biomedical and others.