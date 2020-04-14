Life Sciences Software Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

The life science is a field of science thatdeals with the study of living organisms such as human being, microorganism and animals. It includes wide range of areas of study for example biology, anatomy, health sciences, medical sciences or medicine. The software used in life science enables users to increase efficacy and reduce the cost of deploying valuable IT infrastructure. For example, SaaS (Software as a Service) model for life science offers a pay per use model that provides more feasibility to store patient data.

These software’s enable organizations to securely store, record and maintain patient’s data, images, texts and data.The healthcare records and patient data being converted into electronic format with the help of these software’s enables healthcare professionals to easily access patient’s data. Various life sciences software are commercially available in the market for differentpurpose that includes drug target identification and validation Accelrys, laboratory information management system software, clinical trial management Oracle, Argus and others.

This software system enables to effectivelystore and manage patient information data that drives the market of life science software. High cost associated with the implementation of software restrains the market growth. In addition,complex programming, additional cost for data integration and quality pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America and Europe holds a strong growth following the increasing need of digital system in life sciences. While increasing investment for infrastructure modernizationby domiciled companies in Asia-Pacific regions may potentiate the growth of life sciences software market in this region.

Some of the key players contributing to the global life science software market comprises Accelrys Software, Inc., Cegedim SA, Medidata Solution, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Revitas, Inc., Veeva Systems, Inc., Model N, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., Perceptive Informatics, Inc. and PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

