Life Science Reagents Market will Likely to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 7.0% Between 2018 and 2026

Life Science Reagents Market – Overview

This report on life science reagents market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in manufacturing, commercialization, providing life science reagents, and new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global life science reagents market regarding leading market segments based on product, end-user, and region.

The global life science reagents market is divided into three segments: product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market has been further segmented into nine major segments: chromatography reagents, molecular diagnostic reagents, immunoassay reagents, clinical chemistry reagents, flow cytometry reagents, cell & tissue culture reagents, hematology & hemostasis reagents, microbiology reagents, others. In terms of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, commercial & contract research manufacturers, academic & research institutes, and others.

Each of the market segments have been extensively divided based on market related factors such as rise in incidence rate and prevalence of acute, chronic, and infectious diseases, technological advancements in health care diagnostics, emerging trends in health care, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has also been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have a strong impact on the life science reagents market and could influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in an overview section to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. These factors are likely to help market players to take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global life science reagents market.

Geographically, the life science reagents market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries with each of the products and end-users in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global life science reagents market.

Major players operating in the global life science reagents market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Waters Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (a part of Carlyle Group), bioMérieux SA, Sysmex Corporation, and DiaSorin S.p.A.

