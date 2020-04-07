Life Science Analytics Market Reaching at US$ 24.73 Billion to 2021 Overview by Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals for Clinical Trials and Chronic Diseases

Study on Life Science Analytics Market by Application like Research and Development, Preclinical Trials, Clinical Trials, Sales and Marketing Support, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Analytics, and Pharmacovigilance.

The life science analytics market is categorized on basis of type, application, component, delivery model, end user, & region. Based on type, market categorized into descriptive, predictive, & prescriptive analytics. Prescriptive analytics segment projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period due to its ability to ensure synergistic integration of predictions & prescriptions.

Major factors contributing to growth of life science analytics market include technological advancements, availability of big data in the life science industry, growing adoption of analytics solutions for clinical trials, increasing adoption of analytics solutions for sales and marketing applications, growing need for improved data standardization, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and growing need for improved patient outcomes.

Moreover, increasing focus on value-based medicine, use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine, cloud-based analytics, use of big data analytics to increase R&D productivity, and emergence of social media and its impact on the life science industry provide significant growth opportunities in the market. However, lack of skilled professionals and financial constraints may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

North America expected to dominate global market in 2016, with U.S. accounting for a major share of this regional market. Asia expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Factors such as large population base, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing need for innovative therapies, and low manufacturing costs in region are expected to drive market growth.

Life science analytics market is fragmented with several global as well as local players. Players offer several products across different subsegments of this market. Key players in this market include SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Quintiles, Inc. (U.S.), Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), MaxisIT, Inc. (U.S.), TAKE Solutions (India), and SCIO Health Analytics (U.S.).

Life science analytics market categorized on basis of type, application, component, delivery model, end user, & region. Apart from comprehensive geographical analysis, product analysis, & market sizing, report also provides a competitive landscape that covers growth strategies adopted by industry players in last three years. In addition, company profiles comprise basic views on key players & their product portfolios, developments, & strategies adopted.

