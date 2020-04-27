Lidding Machines Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018 to 2026

Global Lidding Machines Market: An Overview

Lidding machines are used to apply lids to bottles, bags, containers, boxes, etc. Lidding machines are mainly used to seal trays. Lidding machines utilize heat and other methods to apply lids made of plastic films to trays of varying sizes, depths, and substrates. These plastic film seals produce a hermetic seal that protects the product and allows the usage of modified atmosphere packaging. This hermetic seal is capable of holding liquid within the tray.

Meteoric growth in the ready-to-eat meal trays market is expected to bolster the growth of the lidding machines market. Different types of lidding machines include automatic and semiautomatic machines. During the tray lidding process, the trays are placed in a mold and the film is advanced over the tray by pushing the mold plate by hand. The lid is lowered automatically to seal the film on the top of the tray. Lidding machines take around 3-5 seconds to apply a lid on one tray. Lidding machines have the ability to apply lids to trays of various sizes. Some lidding machines can hold up to two trays for efficient packaging. The film is cut-off only in the rear of the tray and leaves a square film around the tray. Table top lidding machines are also available. Table top lidding machines are mostly used by supermarkets, local butchers, and grocery shops that produce ready meals and fresh & cooked meat.

Global Lidding Machines Market: Dynamics

The market for ready-to-eat meals and cooked meat is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in development and urbanization has fuelled the market for on-the-go meals, which has resulted in the demand for lidding machines from the manufacturers of ready-to-eat foods. Lidding machines feature a set of adjustable bars and a selection of fixed-sized sealing bars that can be supplied to the manufacturers of ready-to eat meals. Table top lidding machines are typically found in supermarkets, local butchers, and grocer shops that produce ready meals, shops that sell fresh & cooked meat, and fruit & vegetable shops. Lidding machines have adjustable or fixed temperature control and a Teflon-coated sealing plate. Lidding machines are capable of providing lids of various shapes, including, rectangle and circular. Lidding machines come with interchangeable pockets and dies. Lidding machines provide an efficiency of 8-10 trays per minute and are versatile. Lidding machines are used for sealing all types of trays, which include PT, PVC, PET, PS, and coated aluminum & coated paper trays. Stainless steel lidding machines feature a Teflon coated non-stick sealing plate, an adjustable temperature control, a twin gas spring head lift, and twin roll film supports with guide rings. Lidding machines makes it easy for a worker to efficiency pack the trays as they feature an intuitive touchscreen display and are designed for rapid tool changeovers. Due to the growing demand for ready-to-eat meals and lidding films, the lidding films market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Global Lidding Machines Market: Segmentation

The global lidding machines market is segmented on the basis of lidding speed (per minute) into:

Less than 40 packs

40-100 packs

More than 100 packs

The global lidding machines market is segmented on the basis of type into:

Manual

Semiautomatic

Automatic

The global lidding machines market is segmented on the basis of end use into:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Lidding Machines Market: Regional Outlook

The North America and Europe regions are expected to retain the leading position in the global lidding machines market during the forecast period due to the presence of a well-established ready-to-eat meal and cooked meat market. The Asia Pacific lidding machines market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing trend of consuming ready-to-eat meals and cooked meat. As these products are not mainstream in countries such as India, the growth of the lidding machines market in the country is expected to be relatively slow as compared to other countries. On the other hand, the presence of a large number of manufacturers of lidding machines in Europe and North America is expected to ensure a positive growth outlook for the lidding machines market.

Global Lidding Machines Market: Key Players

Sacmi Group

Crawford Packaging

Doug Care Equipment

Mantle Packaging Machinery

Cama Group

The Platinum Packaging Group

Redblade Pty Ltd.

RH Packaging

Propac

Waldner

Del Packaging Ltd.

