LiDAR Technology Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.8% During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2023

LiDAR is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3-D representations of the target. The name LiDAR, now used as an acronym of light detection and ranging (sometimes light imaging, detection, and ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar. LiDAR sometimes is called laser scanning and 3-D scanning, with terrestrial, airborne, and mobile applications.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the LiDAR Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Increasing usage of drones across various applications, such as aerospace and defense, agriculture, and forestry, is a major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, rising investments in R&D of self-driven cars in the automotive sector are expected to positively impact the market. LiDAR or Light imaging, detection, and ranging system, has always been synonymous with automotive technology. The escalating demand for driverless cars is providing the automobile industry with ample opportunities to embed LiDAR in their systems. Massive investments from venture capitalists and the flurry of partnerships and acquisitions happening in the LiDAR domain hints on the size of this burgeoning market. Attributed to the rising demand for driverless cars, and the increasing application of LiDAR in engineering projects, the investments in LiDAR market is accelerating at an exponential pace. Increasing defense expenditure in Asia Pacific is expected to grow the market in region over the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the market, pursued by Europe in following years.
The worldwide market for LiDAR technology is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 12.8% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 3100 Million US$ In 2023, From 1700 Million US$ In 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Airborne Hydrography
Applied Imagery
Zephir LiDAR
Lesophere
Avent LiDAR Technology
Grind GIS
Valedyne
DEWI
Geonica
Kintech Engineering
Teledyne Optech
Leica Geosystems
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Aerial LiDAR
Ground-based LiDAR
Mobile LiDAR
Uav LiDAR
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Coastal
Transportation
Forestry
Infrastructure
Defense and Aerospace
Transmission Lines
Flood Mapping
Exploration
Driverless Cars
Adas
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global LiDAR Technology market.
Chapter 1, to describe LiDAR Technology Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of LiDAR Technology, with sales, revenue, and price of LiDAR Technology, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LiDAR Technology, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, LiDAR Technology market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LiDAR Technology sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Major Point from TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global LiDAR Technology Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global LiDAR Technology Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America LiDAR Technology by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe LiDAR Technology by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific LiDAR Technology by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America LiDAR Technology by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa LiDAR Technology by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global LiDAR Technology Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global LiDAR Technology Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: LiDAR Technology Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
