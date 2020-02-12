LIDAR Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast 2024

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising government initiatives and increasing adoption, increasing use of drones in numerous applications, growing lidar application in engineering projects and large-magnitude set and technological advancement. On the other hand, high cost of lidar and high surveying application expenses may hinder the growth of the market. Global LIDAR Market report executes the great study of price and gross margin, capacity, production, revenue, current Global LIDAR Market geographical zones, technology, demand-supply, consumption, import, export, market drivers and opportunities. The report also explains in deep what the market definition, classifications, applications, and market are. This research study is a valuable source of understanding data for business strategies, growth analysis, historical & futuristic cost, demand and supply data.Global LIDAR Market is expected to reach USD 5,842.37 million by 2024 from USD 1,058.40 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global LIDAR Market By Geography, Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation & Positioning Systems); Product (Aerial, Ground-Based, UAV, Solid-State), Service (Aerial Surveying, Asset Management, GIS Service, Ground-Based Surveying, Mapping & Modeling), Application (Corridor Mapping, Engineering, Environment, ADAS & Driverless Cars, Exploration, Urban Planning, Cartography, Meteorology) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Lidar Market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only.

Teledyne Optech incorporated dominated the Lidar market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Hexagon, Sick AG and Trimble Inc. Other players in this market include Quantum Spatial, Faro Technologies, Beijing Beike Technology Co., Ltd, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Gmbh , Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Yellowscan , Geokno India Pvt. Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd, Innoluce BV, Leddartech, Autonomoustuff, Geodigital, Trilumina, Tetravue, Luminar, Princeton Lightwave Inc., Neptec Technologies among others.

Teledyne Optech Incorporated:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered Toronto, Canada, engaged in the manufacturing of camera survey instruments and advanced lidar for terrestrial mapping, mobile and airborne. These involves technologies such as GPS, inertial navigation, range finding laser based instruments for level monitoring, camera, waveform digitization and many more. It do work with the military, government, space based organization and commercials in order to fulfill their respective demand. They offer standalone and fully integrated camera solutions and lidar in airborne, mobile mapping, mine cavity monitoring, and space proven sensors, terrestrial laser scanning.

Apart from Canada, It has its presence in the USA, Europe, China and worldwide.

Trimble Inc.:

Founded in 1978 and headquartered California, U.S., Trimble Inc. provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, utilities and transportation authorities. The company operates in four business segments namely engineering & construction, filed solution, mobile solution and advanced devices. The mobile solution segment offers products of Lidar used in various applications like industrial, automotive and others.

The company operates in more than 30 countries across various geographical regions such as U.S., Europe, Asia and rest of world. The some of the subsidiary are Applanix Corporation, Sefaira, Inpho GmbH, Geotronics Southern Europe SL, Trimble Navigation India Private ltd, Apache Technologies Inc, Trimble Military and Advanced Systems, Inc and among others.

Recent Development:

In October, 2016, Trimble launched TX6 and improved TX8 3D laser scanning solutions. These system provide customers with a range of options to fit their application needs without compromising data quality, accuracy or efficiency.

Sick AG:

Founded in 1946 and headquartered Waldkirch, Germany, is a manufacturer, producer as well as distributors of systems, sensors for industrial automation technology. It do operates in Logistics Automation, factory and product automation which includes multiple of activities such as dectection, ranging, analyzer, system solutions, , identification, photoelectric, gas analyzers, sensor control, dust and ultrasonic gas flow measuring devices, 2D and 3D vision cameras, distance sensors and many more.

It has its presence in worldwide. Few of its subsidiaries are SICK MAIHAK, Inc., SICK, Inc., SICK AG, Sick Pty Ltd, Sick Maihak GmbH, SICK Sensors Ltd., SICK nv/sa, Ação Solução, Sick Optic-Electronic Co., Limited, SICK IVP AB, SICK STEGMANN GmbH and many more.

Competitive Landscape:

The report for LIDAR market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is LIDAR in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyses and do more affective investments.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global Lidar market are rising government initiatives and increasing adoption, increasing use of drones in numerous applications, growing lidar application in engineering projects and large-magnitude set and technological advancement. These factors demand the Lidar system which boosts the market growth.

High cost of lidar and high surveying application expenses may hinder the growth of the market.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on technological advancement of lidar devices in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the Lidar market.

KEY POINTS:-

The global aerial lidar market is expected to reach USD 2,521.36 million by 2024, from USD 484.46 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 23.1%.

The corridor mapping is expected to dominate the Lidar market with 29.5% market share, growing at a CAGR

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of components:- laser scanners, navigation & positioning systems, and others.

On the basis of product:-Aerial, ground-based, UAV, and solid-state.

On basis of service:-Aerial surveying, asset management, GIS service, ground-based surveying, mapping and modeling, and others

On the basis of application:- Corridor mapping, engineering, environment, ADAS & driverless cars, exploration, urban planning, cartography, meteorology, and others.

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

