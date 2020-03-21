Lid Laminates Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Global Lid Laminates Market: Overview : Lid laminates are coated or laminated composite material made up of plastic, paper or metal which act as a protective layer to the product. Lid laminates are ideally used for ready to eat food items that includes dairy products and also used in the chemical type of products. Lid laminates find application in Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), flow pack systems and vacuum bags. In order to improve efficiency, lid laminates can be enriched with ALOX, EVOH barrier, antifog, peel & reclose system. These laminates are easy to peel laminates and suitable for all kinds of substrate ranging from glass to plastic. Also, lid laminates provide the longer shelf life to the product which helps in keeping the product fresh for a longer duration of time. Developing taste & preferences towards the convenient product packaging has a positive impact on the lid laminates market during the forecast period.

Global Lid Laminates Market: Dynamics : With the changing lifestyle and developing tastes, the demand of for ready to eat food is increasing which in turn increases the demand for lid laminates in the market. The protective shield provides by lid laminates locks the freshness of the product. Also, the manufacturers are preferring the lid laminates as it serves as a protective layer and locks the moisture content of the products. Lid laminates are adopted by the key players in the food and beverage industries as it can be used for brand enhancement purposes and for the fresh appeal of the product, which is one of the major factor in the driving the market of lid laminates globally. Properties such as tear and puncture resistance & waterproof are some of the factors escalating the market. However, ready to eat food items increases obesity problems and health issues which in turn can decline the market of lid laminates in the near future.

Global Lid Laminates Market: Segmentation : On the basis of material type, global lid laminates market can be segmented as: Paper, Aluminum, Plastic ( Polyethylene (PE), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP))

On the basis of product type, global lid laminates market can be segmented as: Easy Peel Lid laminates, Break Seal Lid laminates; On the basis of technology used, global lid laminates can be segmented as: Gravure Printing, Flexo Print, Digital inkjet Printing Technology; On the basis of end use industry, global lid laminates can be segmented as: Food, Beverage, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Personal Care;

Global Lid Laminates Market: Regional Outlook : Geographically, the global lid laminates can be segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Europe has the major market in the lid laminates and is estimated to dominate the market in the near future. India and China are expected to witness growth in the lid laminates owing to the increasing consumption of ready to eat food items & rising expenditure pattern. North America and Europe region is expected to witness growth in the lid laminates market in the near future.

Global Lid Laminates Market: Key Players : Some of the global key players in the market of lid laminates are as follows : Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd., Clondalkin Group Hooldings B.V., Wipak Oy, Maria Soell GmbH, Fatra Folam, Pakmar Inc., Gualapack Group; Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global lid laminates market during the forecast period.

Global Lid Laminates Market: Key Developments : Some of the global key developments in the market of lid laminates are as follows: Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd. introduced lid laminates that can be used on TFFS, high speed single or multi track filling lines. These lids incorporate tamper evidence with decoration. Maria Soell GmbH has introduced biodegradable lid laminates in 2017. These biodegradable lid laminates consist of combination of the natural product paper with biopolymers. Lid laminates provided by the company has biodegradable and heat sealable properties and also provide a mineral oil barrier that is essential in food packaging.

