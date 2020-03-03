Licensed Toys Market Analysis with Players, Regions, Types, Applications 2019-2025

Licensing a brand plays a vital role in expansion of brand recognition in any particular market. It demonstrates value and helps build a companys reputation and toys are no exception. Licensing of toys has immense benefits for licensees such as associated brand awareness of well-known characters. This has been positively impacting sales in global toys industry. Over the past several years, global toys industry has witnessed incessant increase in market penetration of licensed toys. In majority of developed markets, nearly one-third of toys are sold from licensing agreements.

Growth of global licensed toys market is attributed to release of blockbuster franchise movies, higher demand in emerging markets, increasing market penetration of smartphones and growing expenditure on toys all over the world. However, some of the factors restraining growth of the industry includes regulatory norms, seasonality of industry and issues related to counterfeiting of toys.

The report Global Licensed Toys Market (By Region  North America-The US; Europe-The UK, France and Germany; Asia Pacific-Japan and China; and Latin America-Brazil) Outlook 2024 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global licensed toys market with analysis of global toys market. The market is further analyzed with detailed market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. It covers country analysis of The US, The UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and Brazil. Future forecasts of licensed toys market overall and across various geographies have been provided till 2024. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the market includes Mattel Inc., Disney Consumer Products and Warner Media Group. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional licensed toys market.

Table of Content