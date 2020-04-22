Library Management Software Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth | Civica Innovative Interfaces ProQuest SirsiDynix

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Library Management Software Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
Library management software (ILS) is an enterprise resource planning system for a library, used to track items owned, orders made, bills paid, and patrons who have borrowed. An ILS usually comprises a relational database, software to interact with that database, and two graphical user interfaces (one for patrons, one for staff). Most ILSes separate software functions into discrete programs called modules, each of them integrated with a unified interface.
Larger libraries use an ILS to order and acquire, receive and invoice, catalog, circulate, track and shelve materials. Smaller libraries, such as those in private homes or non-profit organizations (like churches or synagogues, for instance), often forgo the expense and maintenance required to run an ILS, and instead use a library computer system. A library computer system is the software used to catalog, track circulation (where appropriate), and inventory a library’s assets. It is intended for home, church, private enterprise, and other small- to medium-sized collections.
In 2018, the global Library Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Library Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Civica
Innovative Interfaces
ProQuest
SirsiDynix
Awapal Solutions
Axiell
Book Systems
Capita
CR2 Technologies
Evergreen
Follett
Infor
Insight Informatics
Insignia Software
Invenio
Libramatic
LIBSYS7
Lucidea
Media Flex
PrimaSoft PC
PTFS
Soutron
PowerSchool
Tech Receptives
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Clould based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
School library
Public library
Academic library
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Library Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Library Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Library Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
