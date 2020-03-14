Li-ion Battery Market in Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Li-ion Battery Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024
A lithium-ion Battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Li-ion Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In terms of end-use application, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share globally in terms of revenue.
The worldwide market for Li-ion Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
LG Chem
Sony Energy Devices
Maxwell Technologies
Shenzhen BAK Battery
Tianjin Lishen Battery
BYD Company Limited
Amperex Technology Limited
Tesla
Valence Technology
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Titanate Battery
Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Smartphones
Laptops
Tablets
Digital Cameras
MP3 Players
Others
Major Points from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Li-ion Battery Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Li-ion Battery by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Li-ion Battery by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Li-ion Battery by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Li-ion Battery Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Li-ion Battery Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Li-ion Battery Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
