Li-ion Battery Market in Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2023

A lithium-ion Battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Li-ion Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of end-use application, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share globally in terms of revenue.

The worldwide market for Li-ion Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony Energy Devices

Maxwell Technologies

Shenzhen BAK Battery

Tianjin Lishen Battery

BYD Company Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Tesla

Valence Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium-Titanate Battery

Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphones

Laptops

Tablets

Digital Cameras

MP3 Players

Others

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Li-ion Battery Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Li-ion Battery by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Li-ion Battery by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Li-ion Battery by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Li-ion Battery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Li-ion Battery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Li-ion Battery Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

