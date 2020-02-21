Lewy Body Dementia Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Lewy body dementia is a progressive brain disorder in which Lewy bodies build up in different parts of the brain that regulate cognition, movement and behavior. Lewy bodies are abnormal deposition of a protein called alpha-synuclein.

The symptoms associated with the Lewy body dementia includes memory and thinking problems; moving problems; and sleeping and behavioral changes. It can be treated by medications, physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and individual and family psychotherapy.

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is in the process of developing a combination of RVT-103 and RVT-104 for the treatment of Lewy body dementia. Asceneuron SA, and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some other key players involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of Lewy body dementia.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

