Lever Lid Tinplate Containers Market Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2018-2028

The need for increasing the shelf life of the products has led to the innovations lever tinplate containers. Lever lid tinplate containers are ideal choices for packaging of goods which are to be used over a prolonged period. As the levered lid offers the perfect solution for packaging of a product which is to be frequently used over a long duration. Being made of metal lever lid tinplate containers are 100% nonporous which allows zero penetration of water vapors and gasses hence improving the shelf life of the product. Tensile strength offered by such form of packaging is highly efficient in protecting the packed product from external shocks during the transit. Printing area provided by such packaging is overwhelming which attracts many manufacturers as it is a sustainable form of packaging so it can be used by manufacturers to build brand image among the consumers.

Lever Lid Tinplate Containers Market – Market Dynamics

Lever lid tinplate containers are a rigid form of packaging. Rigid packaging is extremely efficient in the handling of products and increasing the shelf life of the products due to their high barrier properties. Rigid packaging market is estimated to be around US$ 589 Mn and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.4% over the forecast period. On the backdrop of convenience offered on the use lever lid tinplate containers the demand for lever lid tinplate containers market is expected to grow over the forecast period. Another important factor responsible for boosting the demand in lever lid tinplate containers market is its high barrier properties which enable manufacturers to increase the shelf-life of the products. Some other factors such as the ability to protect products from physical damages and high printability are expected to support the growth in lever lid tinplate containers market. However, due recent technological advancements packaging industry is shifting from rigid packaging to flexible packaging which may limit the scope for lever lid tinplate containers market. Using lever lid tinplate may increase the packaging cost for manufacturers hence resisting the growth in lever lid tinplate containers market. However, being a sustainable and eco-friendly form of packaging lever lid tinplate containers market is expected to gain momentum in future.

Lever Lid Tinplate Containers Market – Market Segmentation:

The lever lid tinplate containers market is segmented by the types of materials used, by capacity and by end use.

Based on the types of materials used, the lever lid tinplate containers market is segmented into:

Metal Tin Steel Aluminum



Based on the capacity (ML), the lever lid tinplate containers market is segmented into:

125 – 250

250 – 500

500 – 750

750 – 2500

2500 – 5000

5000 – 15000

Based on the end use, the lever lid tinplate containers market is segmented into:

Food

Chemical

Paint

Ink

Others

Lever Lid Tinplate Containers Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global lever lid tinplate containers market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ region is expected to be the most attractive region regarding value and growth rate in lever lid tinplate containers market as the region is densely populated. North America and Western Europe are expected to follow APEJ region regarding value as both the region are driven by the consumer based economy. Eastern Europe and MEA are expected to grow moderately over the forecast period while Japan is expected to contribute significant value share in lever lid tinplate market.

Lever Lid Tinplate Containers Market- Key Players:

Some major players of the lever lid tinplate containers market are Invopak, R L M Packaging Ltd, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, Taylor Davis Ltd, Central Tin Containers Ltd., Dongguan Suno Packing Co.,Ltd, CAPTEL INTERNATIONAL PVT LTD, Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG, Sota Packaging Pty Ltd, MANUPAK, Zhongshan Randa Metal Material Co., Ltd., quitmann o’neill and Tongxiang Fengming Can Manufacturing Plant

