Leveling Agents Market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a significant pace | 2026

Leveling agents are used in the textile industry to impart proper shades to fabrics during the process of dyeing. They control the speed of dyeing and make the dye shade on the fabric uniform. Leveling agents are grouped under surfactants and they are available in anionic, cationic, and non-ionic (or amphoteric) forms. Leveling agents help slowdown the rate of uptake of dye by textile fibers. They are also used as retarding agents. Leveling agents are chemically similar to products such as soaps, synthetic detergents, and wetting agents. Solubility of leveling agents decreases with increase in temperature. Leveling agents reduce the surface tension of materials and improve the flow rate of dyes. Leveling agents eliminate defects such as shrinkage cavity and pinholes. A good leveling agent offers advantages such as high wetting permeability, superior adhesion, and long shelf life. Leveling agents do not interact with the fiber and thus, they have no direct role in accelerating the dyeing process.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/leveling-agents-market.html

Technological advancements in the textile industry is one of the major factors driving the demand for leveling agents. Cost effectiveness is also an important factor that attracts consumers toward leveling agents. Growth of the cotton-based textile industry is expected to fuel the global leveling agents market during the forecast period. Increase in population, rise in the disposable income, and overall economic growth are anticipated to boost the global leveling agents market in the next few years. Ease of application is another key factor driving the market. Advancements in chemical and polymer industries are also anticipated to propel the market between 2018 and 2026.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60723

In terms of type, the global leveling agents market can be classified into cationic, anionic, and non-ionic. Based on substrate, the market can be categorized into cellulosic, polyester, polyamide, and acrylic. In terms of end-user industry, the global leveling agents market can be segmented into textile and paints & coatings. In the textile industry, leveling agents are applied over cotton, wool, nylon, and polyester. In the paints & coatings industry, leveling agents are employed in water-based as well as solvent-based coating systems. Leveling agents are compatible with a wide range of fabrics.

Leveling Agents Market: Regional Outlooks

The global leveling agents market witnessed significant growth in 2017. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period also. Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the global leveling agents market. Rise in population, technological advancements in the textile sector, and changes in lifestyle of people in the region are projected to boost the leveling agents market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Demand for leveling agents is high in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Advancements in science and technology and growing usage of leveling agents in paints and coatings in the building & construction sector in the region are driving the leveling agents market in Europe. Demand for leveling agents in North America is driven by increase in the demand for leveling agents for use in the dye coating application. The leveling agents market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the recent economic growth of countries in these regions.

Request For Custom Research @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=60723

Key players operating in the global leveling agents market include Rudolf GmbH, ALTANA, MUNZING Corporation, Achitex Minerva Spa, GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A., and Fineotex Group.