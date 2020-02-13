Level Shifter Market is primarily driven by increasing use of level shifter in various applications such as cellular phones, multimedia devices, and handheld devices

In digital electronics a level shifter is also known as a logic level shifter or voltage shifter. It is a circuit which is used to translate signals from one logic level or voltage domain to another, allowing compatibility between integrated circuits with different voltage requirements, such as CMOS and TTL. Level shifters are used in wide range of modern systems that act as a mediator or translator between low-power application processors running at 1.8 volt and other system applications running at 3.3 or 5volt. In digital system, there are multiple use cases where two or more sections of the system operate at different power supply voltages. In these cases, inserting a circuit block that shifts or translates the logic levels from the level supplied by one domain is necessary when digital signals crosses the boundary between these different power supply regions or domains. There are four types of level shifter that includes unidirectional, bidirectional with dedicated port, bidirectional with external direction indicator, and bidirectional, auto sensing.

One of the major driving factor for growth of the global level shifter market is increasing use of level shifter in various applications such as cellular phones, multimedia devices, and handheld devices. Level shifters are used in these devices to create several voltage domains in order to cater the need of low power requirements and to communicate between these two domains. Nowadays, use of these devices has increased as they are easy to operate, and offers high speed operation.

Additionally, level shifters are used to convert the logic signal from one voltage level to another as they are the core elements in various electronic systems. These are also important circuit component in multi voltage systems and are used between input-output circuit and core circuits of integrated circuits. Hence, with the increasing use of handheld devices the demand for level shifter is also anticipated to increase rapidly in coming years.

Moreover, for medical diagnosis ultrasonic imaging is an important process. An ultrasound medical imaging process requires a high voltage transmitter integrated circuit that consists of output driver and level shifters to increase the voltage. Ultrasound is relatively low cost and harmless to human body and has decent resolution as compared to other imaging process. Modern imaging systems are becoming increasingly complex and powerful. The trend towards the adoption of highly integrated ultrasonic imaging solutions to enable wearable or portable ultrasound applications in hospital is increasing, which is expected to contribute towards the significant growth during the forecast period. However, in conventional level shifter, due to different current capabilities of transistors there is large power consumption and failure at low supply core voltage which is expected to be the major restraining factor for global level shifter market.

The global level shifter market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the global level shifter market can be classified into unidirectional, bidirectional with dedicated port, bidirectional with external direction indicator, and bidirectional auto sensing. Based on application, the level shifter market can be segmented into interfacing legacy devices, secure digital (SD) cards, subscriber identity module (SIM) cards, compact flash (CF) cards, audio codecs and universal asynchronous receiver/transmitter (UARTs). Additionally, based on geography, the level shifter market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global level shifter market with significant developments include Texas Instruments Incorporated., NXP Semiconductors., ON Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc., Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Inc., Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Infineon Technologies AG, and Nordic Semiconductor among others.