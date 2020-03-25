Level Sensor Market Outlook, Research Analysis 2019 With Siemens, ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, AMETEK, Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, VEGA Grieshaber KG, KROHNE Group, Sensirion, First Sensor, Fortive, Endress+Hauser Group, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, BinMaster Level Controls

Global level sensor market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.04 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 6.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing demand for the product due to the advancements in technology from the major players.
Level sensor is an electronic device that is used for detection of liquids and their flow in a structure or in the open. These sensors majorly find their application in the detection of oils, chemicals, and various types of fluids. These sensors are of various types which help in continuous detection of liquids or at certain points.
Market Drivers:
- Growth in adoption of the product from various end-users in the market is expected to drive the market growth
- Growth in the overall technology and industry of automotive & automobile; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraint:
- High levels of competition from the established players currently in the market; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Key Companies
Some of the major players operating in level sensor market are
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser AG
- Vega Grieshaber Kg
- Siemens AG
- Ametek, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- First Sensor AG
- Fortive Corporation
- Krohne Messtechnik GmbH
- Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
- Nohken Inc.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Bin Master
- Gill Sensors & Controls
- Sensirion Ag
- MTS System Corporation
- Magnetrol International, Inc., among others
Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In 2017, Endress+Hauser have acquired SensAction AG, a manufacturer of innovative systems for measuring the concentration of liquids. That will strengthen its quality measurement portfolio.
Segmentation: Global Level Sensor Market
- By Technology
- Contact Level Sensor
- Magnetostrictive
- Vibratory Probe
- Hydrostatic
- Magnetic & Mechanical Float
- Pneumatic
- Guided Wave
- Others
- Rotating Paddle
- Resistive Chain
- Weight & Cable
- Noncontact Level Sensor
- Ultrasonic
- Microwave/Radar
- Optical
- Laser
- Others
- Capacitance
- Conductive
- Nuclear
- Air Bubble
- Load Cell
- By Monitoring Type
- Continuous Level Monitoring
- Magnetostrictive
- Resistive Chain Level
- Magnetoresistive
- Hydrostatic Pressure Level
- Air Bubbler
- Gamma Ray
- Point Level Monitoring
- Vibratory Probe
- Rotating Paddle
- Admittance
- Magnetic & Mechanical Float
- Pneumatic
- Conductive
- By End-Use Application
- Consumer Goods
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Energy & Power
- Healthcare
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Wastewater
- Others
- Agricultural
- Paper & Pulp
- Construction
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
