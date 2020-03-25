Level Sensor Market Outlook, Research Analysis 2019 With Siemens, ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, AMETEK, Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, VEGA Grieshaber KG, KROHNE Group, Sensirion, First Sensor, Fortive, Endress+Hauser Group, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, BinMaster Level Controls

Global level sensor market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.04 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 6.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing demand for the product due to the advancements in technology from the major players.

Level sensor is an electronic device that is used for detection of liquids and their flow in a structure or in the open. These sensors majorly find their application in the detection of oils, chemicals, and various types of fluids. These sensors are of various types which help in continuous detection of liquids or at certain points.

Market Drivers:

Growth in adoption of the product from various end-users in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in the overall technology and industry of automotive & automobile; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

High levels of competition from the established players currently in the market; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Companies

Some of the major players operating in level sensor market are

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Vega Grieshaber Kg

Siemens AG

Ametek, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

First Sensor AG

Fortive Corporation

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Nohken Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Bin Master

Gill Sensors & Controls

Sensirion Ag

MTS System Corporation

Magnetrol International, Inc., among others

Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In 2017, Endress+Hauser have acquired SensAction AG, a manufacturer of innovative systems for measuring the concentration of liquids. That will strengthen its quality measurement portfolio.

Segmentation: Global Level Sensor Market

By Technology Contact Level Sensor

Magnetostrictive

Vibratory Probe

Hydrostatic

Magnetic & Mechanical Float

Pneumatic

Guided Wave

Others

Rotating Paddle

Resistive Chain

Weight & Cable Noncontact Level Sensor

Ultrasonic

Microwave/Radar

Optical

Laser

Others

Capacitance

Conductive

Nuclear

Air Bubble

Load Cell

By Monitoring Type Continuous Level Monitoring

Magnetostrictive

Resistive Chain Level

Magnetoresistive

Hydrostatic Pressure Level

Air Bubbler

Gamma Ray Point Level Monitoring

Vibratory Probe

Rotating Paddle

Admittance

Magnetic & Mechanical Float

Pneumatic

Conductive

By End-Use Application

Consumer Goods

Industrial Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Wastewater

Others

Agricultural

Paper & Pulp

Construction

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

