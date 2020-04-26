Leprosy Vaccines Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period between 2018 to 2028

Leprosy is chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae. Leprosy is also referred to as Hansen’s disease. Leprosy affects the skin, mucosal surfaces of the upper respiratory tract, the peripheral nerves and the eyes. Leprosy can occur to the people of all ages from infant to geriatric. The exact reason for transmission of leprosy is not known but it is strongly believed that leprosy is transferred from a leprosy patient to a healthy person. The delay diagnosis of leprosy may cause some serious complication such as muscle weakness, erectile dysfunction, kidney failure, blindness, among others. The best way to prevent leprosy is to avoid contact with infected and untreated people and do vaccination with leprosy vaccines. Leprosy is a curable disease but it takes too much time to recover, hence doctors are prescribing the leprosy vaccines to infants. Leprosy vaccine was first introduced in 1921 by Dr. Albert Calmette and Dr. Cammille Guerin. BCG vaccine is the most commonly prescribed leprosy vaccines for the prevention of leprosy among the infants.

Leprosy Vaccines Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of skin diseases is the primary factor driving the growth of Leprosy Vaccines market over the forecast period. Skin diseases such as leprosy and psoriasis are becoming common disease conditions in some of the countries in Asia-Pacific which is responsible for the robust growth of Leprosy Vaccines market. Rising government initiative and favorable reimbursement scenario for the Leprosy Vaccines will also propel the growth of Leprosy Vaccines market. On other hand, lack of awareness among people about leprosy vaccines will deter the growth of leprosy vaccines market to some extent. Additionally, the stringent regulatory scenario by FDA for the approval of vaccine will also be responsible for sluggish growth of the leprosy vaccines market during the forecast period.

Leprosy Vaccines Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global leprosy vaccines market can be segmented on the basis of vaccine type, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on vaccine type, the global Leprosy Vaccines market is segmented as:

BCG

BCG + killed M. leprae

ICRC

Mw

Habana

Vaccae

Based on route of administration, the global Leprosy Vaccines market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

Based on end user, the global Leprosy Vaccines market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Leprosy Vaccines Market: Overview

The leprosy vaccines market is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period owing to rising patient pool of leprosy in Asia-Pacific. According to WHO, the prevalence of leprosy in 2015 was 176 cases per 10000 people. About 60% of world leprosy patients live in India. Therefore, India is the major market throughout the globe for leprosy vaccines. BCG vaccine is commonly prescribed by the physicians for Leprosy prevention, therefore by vaccine type BCG vaccine segment is expected to gain maximum market share over the forecast period for global leprosy vaccines market. But, BGC vaccine is not prescribed by the physicians in the U.S. because of the unproven effectiveness of the BCG vaccine as well as the low incidence of leprosy patients in America which is responsible for sluggish growth of leprosy vaccines market. Among all end users, ambulatory care center is the fastest growing segment in the global leprosy vaccines market due increasing number of vaccination in this end user facility.

Leprosy Vaccines Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Leprosy Vaccines market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific is expected to gain maximum market share for global leprosy vaccines in term of revenue owing to high patient pool of leprosy in India and China. After APEJ Leprosy Vaccines market is followed by Japan and Latin America owing to increasing awareness among the patient about Leprosy Vaccines in this regions. MEA is expected to grow at faster rate than other region for leprosy vaccines due to rising government initiative to for the awareness of Leprosy Vaccines. North America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe is the least lucrative market for Leprosy Vaccines due to lack of patient pool in these regions.

Leprosy Vaccines Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Leprosy Vaccines Market are Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Organon Laboratories Lmt., Sanofi AG, GreenSignal Bio Pharma Private Limited, Merck & Co., Inc, and others.

The leprosy vaccine market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The leprosy vaccine market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

