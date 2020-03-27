Lemborexant – Drug Launch Insight,

Lemborexant was discovered by Eisai Co. Ltd. in-house scientists. It is a novel investigational small molecule inhibiting orexin signaling by binding competitively to both orexin receptors subtypes (receptor 1 and 2). In January 2019, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Purdue Pharma L.P. submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for sleep-wake regulation.

Both the companies are actively seeking drug’s approval for the treatment of insomnia. In addition, lemborexant is also being tested in the Phase II stage of clinical study, assessing patients with irregular sleep-wake rhythm disorder and mild to moderate Alzheimer’s dementia.

The report will include comprehensive insights about Lemborexant’s market launch. It will further include clinical trial analysis; strategic development details, such as collaborations, licensing, drug designations, and patent details. This report will also provide comprehensive insights upon how Lemborexant will evolve in the market as well as within its respective therapeutic class.

