Leisure Travel Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Leisure Travel Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Leisure Travel Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ExpediaPricelineTripAdvisorCtrip.Com InternationalHostelworldHotel UrbanoTourismCheapOair.ComTrivagoThomas CookMakeMyTripAirGorillaHays TravelAirbnbYatra OnlineAlibabaTuniuBooking)
Leisure travel is the movement of people between distant geographical locations. Travel can be done by foot, bicycle, automobile, train, boat, bus, airplane, or other means, with or without luggage, and can be one way or round trip
Scope of the Global Leisure Travel Market Report
This report studies the Leisure Travel market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Leisure Travel market by product type and applications/end industries.
The increasing demand for travelling drives the growth of travel service market. The technical advancement, growing people disposable income and people preference toward journey are key drivers propelling the growth of market. Travelling service enable customers to enjoy an unforgettable journey, because they can get a series of service provided by service corporations and they do not need to worry about their air ticket, accommodation and meal. Overall, travel service is super vital in travelling industries.
The global Leisure Travel market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Leisure Travel.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Leisure Travel Market Segment by Manufacturers
Expedia
Priceline
TripAdvisor
Ctrip.Com International
Hostelworld
Hotel Urbano
Tourism
CheapOair.Com
Trivago
Thomas Cook
MakeMyTrip
AirGorilla
Hays Travel
Airbnb
Yatra Online
Alibaba
Tuniu
Booking
Global Leisure Travel Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Leisure Travel Market Segment by Type
3 days
3-7days
7-14 days
Global Leisure Travel Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Group Travel
Personal travel
Some of the Points cover in Global Leisure Travel Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Leisure Travel Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Leisure Travel Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Leisure Travel Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Leisure Travel Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Leisure Travel Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Leisure Travel Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Leisure Travel Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
