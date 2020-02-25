Leisure Centres Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2023

Leisure centres are a purpose built site or building, generally for the relaxation of customers by using the facilities offered by them. The leisure market can be segmented into industrial subsectors which include gaming centers, sports clubs, health and fitness clubs and bars and night clubs among others. The global leisure centres market is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2015 to 2021 due to increasing consumer participation in leisure and recreational activities. Moreover, rising disposable income coupled with increasing standard of living is having a positive impact on the growing popularity of leisure centres globally. Furthermore, leisure centres market is also playing an important role in generating multiple employment opportunities and simultaneously creating positive impact on the economic growth globally.

Consumers’ continuous strive to improve general well-being is generating a positive impact on the leisure centres market. The burgeoning leisure centres market includes proactive approaches to feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for stress management services are driving the leisure centres market globally. Changing lifestyle and increasing number of sophisticated and standard consumers are some of the other major factors fueling the demand for leisure centres market at the global level. Furthermore, owners of the leisure centres are focusing on branding and promotional activities in order to attract more consumers towards their centres. Moreover, they have been emphasizing on capitalizing international opportunities and innovating their services for better customer satisfaction.

As the leisure center market is a skill-based industry, proper professional training plays an imperative role in the development of this industry. Furthermore, to increase the standard of the industry, service training is provided to its workforce to enhance the quality of the services. Owners of leisure centres are concentrating on implementing new services with properly-trained staffs to satisfy consumer needs.

Government intervention, stringent tax policies coupled with complex macroeconomic conditions are some of the restraining factors hindering the growth of this market in developing countries. Furthermore, regulatory costs along with high entertainment tax are some of the major reasons hampering the market expansion of leisure centres market globally.

U.S., Canada is dominating market for leisure centres in North America. Furthermore, France, UK and Italy are witnessing positive growth in leisure centres market due to growing preference for luxurious lifestyle. Moreover, India and China is expected to experience positive growth due to increasing standard of living and changing consumer perception towards sophisticated lifestyle. Growing urbanization is also fueling the demand for leisure centres globally.

Some of the key players operating in the leisure centres market are Caldicot Leisure Centre Merlin Entertainments PLC, River Park Leisure Centre, North Devon Leisure Centre, Deepings Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, Castle leisure, Torridge Leisure Centre, Harborough Leisure Centre and Pudsey Leisure Centre and Olympiad leisure center in Europe, INOX Leisure Limited in Asia Pacific, Walt Disney Parks & Hotels, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in North America among others.