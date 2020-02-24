Leggings Market – A Complete Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Analyzing Data Gathered from Industry Analysts

Global Leggings Market: Overview

Leggings, which are a shape enhancing, skin tight piece of clothing covering the legs and meant to be worn by both men and women, have been seeing steady upswing in demand. Their market has grown worldwide at a steady pace owing to both big names in the industry of the likes of Adidas, Puma, and Nike going head to head with the numerous local players. This has also served to the make the market competitive and fragmented.

A report by Transparency Market Research on the leggings market finds that it is fragmented owing to low entry barriers – initial capital required to set up a manufacturing unit is reasonable enough to attract new entrants. As per the report, the market is poised to grow in the next couple of years – one more reason why many are aspiring to foray into it. In order to stay ahead of competition in such a cut throat market, leading players are banking upon quality products, solid distribution chains, strategic partnerships, and brand recall.

Global Leggings Market: Key Trends

At the forefront of driving demand for leggings is the enduring appeal of the product, which is catching up even in the oriental nations with different clothing habits. This is because of the convenience and comfort it offers to the wearer. Both men and women can wear it for various purposes – both for the sake of fashion or for working out or indulging in sports activities. This versatility has gone a long way in sustaining the demand of the product.

In order to up sales of leggings, players are seen experimenting with different materials apart from the typically used nylon, lycra (aka spandex), polyester blend, or cotton. Bigger players particularly are pulling out all stops to improve quality and design of their products which they then sell at premium prices. Their smaller regional counterparts too are making every effort to come up with an array of designs. This is serving to boost market growth.

Despite steady sales, the market for leggings has failed to achieve its full potential owing to competitive pricing strategies applied by regional players. They have inundated the market with cheaper products forcing the bigger players to offer multipack merchandise at throwaway prices. This has posed a challenge to revenue growth which in turn is negatively impacting the market.

One noticeable trend in the market for leggings is the backward integration by the savvy players. In order to reduce dependency on suppliers and better quality, they are seen producing their own yarn too.

Global Leggings Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have been frontrunners in driving demand for leggings worldwide. This is because the pair of clothing is also used as hosiery in the region. Apart from that a large number of sports and yoga enthusiasts alongside the high spending capacity of people has served to boost their markets too. They are also home to some of the big brands in the market such as Nike, Puma, and Adidas. Besides the two regions, emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America are also proving to be lucrative markets. Influence of the western culture affecting the food and clothing choices of people, mushrooming clothing manufacturing units, and increasing disposable incomes of people in the regions are mainly bolstering sales there.

Global Leggings Market: Competitive Dynamics

Prominent participants in the global market for leggings include Tommy Hilfiger, Bata, Adidas, Jockey, CALVIN KLEIN, Sho Sho Fashion, Macys, Nike, ANTA Sports Products Limited, Nordstrom, Lysse, CSP International, Under Armour, AEO, Deckers Brands, Spanx, and Dollar