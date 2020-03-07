LEGAL PROCESS OUTSOURCING (LPO) 2019 GLOBAL MARKET – KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, OUTLOOK, SWOT ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024

Legal outsourcing, also known as legal process outsourcing (LPO), refers to the practice of a law firm or corporation obtaining legal support services from an outside law firm or legal support services company (LPO provider). When the LPO provider is based in another country, the practice is called offshoring and involves the practice of outsourcing any activity except those where personal presence or contact is required, e.g. appearances in court and face-to-face negotiations. When the LPO provider is based in the same country, the practice of outsourcing includes agency work and other services requiring a physical presence, such as court appearances. This process is one of the incidents of the larger movement towards outsourcing. The most commonly offered services have been agency work, document review, legal research and writing, drafting of pleadings and briefs, and patent services.

Scope of the Report:

The onshore legal process outsourcing market is anticipated to witness high growth over the future, as it is considered a comparatively safer alternative in comparison to outsourcing offshore. It offers benefits such as shared regulatory framework, which streamlines the business processes. It is a profitable option for organizations that desire working together with companies within the same country. Furthermore, subcontracting in the same country also delivers advantages such as shared regulatory framework.

India legal process outsourcing market size will grow significantly from 2016 to 2024 due to the presence of numerous English speaking lawyers whose incomes are lesser than those of their U.S. based counterparts. Indian service providers have also worked to address the necessary requirements to target UK and U.S. based clients. Favorable government initiatives associated with the LPO market such as Foreign Direct Investment in 100% equity of the firm in LPO / BPO enables foreign companies to establish their subsidiaries as private limited companies with minimum liability over shared investment.

The global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market is valued at 4550 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 24100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 32.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928138-global-legal-process-outsourcing-lpo-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CPA Global

Capita

QuisLex

Unitedlex

Clutch Group

American Discovery

Accace

Integreon

Cobra Legal Solutions

Infosys

Evalueserve

Amstar Litigation Support

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Offshore Outsourcing

Onshore Outsourcing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

E Discovery

Patent Support

Litigation Support

Contract Drafting

Review Management

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3928138-global-legal-process-outsourcing-lpo-market-2019-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO)

1.2 Classification of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) by Types

1.2.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Offshore Outsourcing

1.2.4 Onshore Outsourcing

1.3 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 E Discovery

1.3.3 Patent Support

1.3.4 Litigation Support

1.3.5 Contract Drafting

1.3.6 Review Management

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CPA Global

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 CPA Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Capita

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Capita Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 QuisLex

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 QuisLex Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Unitedlex

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Unitedlex Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Clutch Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Clutch Group Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 American Discovery

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 American Discovery Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Accace

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Accace Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com