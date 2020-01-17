Legal Marijuana Market to 2025 – Growing at 26.8% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 53200 Million

Get sample at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2095177

Global Legal Marijuana Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 research study on the Global Market offers detailed and insightful information on major regional markets and related sub-markets. The global Legal Marijuana market is valued at 7970 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 53200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Legal Marijuana market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world. The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time.

Market competition is not intense. Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc. and mCig Inc are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. A medicinal cannabis product refers to a product which includes cannabis, and its chemical components (cannabinoids), that can be used for curing, or alleviating the symptoms of disease, ailment or injury.The two main cannabinoids that have been identified for therapeutic application are the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocanabinol (THC) and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc

Market size by Product

Indoor

Greenhouse

Market size by End User

Recreational

Medical

The study objectives of Legal Marijuana report are:

To study and analyze the global Legal Marijuana market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Legal Marijuana market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Legal Marijuana companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Legal Marijuana submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

