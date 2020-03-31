Legal Marijuana Market Size Is Expected To Reach 53200 million US$ by the end of 2025

Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world.

The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time.

A medicinal cannabis product refers to a product which includes cannabis, and its chemical components (cannabinoids), that can be used for curing, or alleviating the symptoms of disease, ailment or injury.The two main cannabinoids that have been identified for therapeutic application are the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocanabinol (THC) and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD).

The global average price of Legal Marijuana is in the decreasing trend, from 11.92 USD/g in 2012 to 7.5 USD/g in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market competition is not intense. Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc. and mCig Inc are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Legal Marijuana market is valued at 7970 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 53200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Legal Marijuana market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Browse the full report at http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/legal-marijuana-market

This report studies the global market size of Legal Marijuana in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Legal Marijuana in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Legal Marijuana market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Legal Marijuana market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc

Market size by Product

Indoor

Greenhouse

Market size by End User

Recreational

Medical

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Legal Marijuana market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Legal Marijuana market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Legal Marijuana companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Legal Marijuana submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Marijuana are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Kg). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Legal Marijuana market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

