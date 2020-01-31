Left Ventricular Dysfunction Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results | Bayer, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

Left ventricular dysfunction is a condition which is characterized by dilation and vasoconstriction of left ventricle, which eventually lead to heart failure. Some common symptoms observed in this disease are insomnia, fatigue, and anxious or depressed mood.

The prevalence of left ventricular dysfunction is increasing due to several risk factors like diabetes, coronary artery disease, and hypertension. The disease does not has any symptoms in its early stages, hence patients with asymptomatic left ventricular dysfunction are at a significantly high risk of heart failure and mortality.

Also, it is more common in females than males. It has been observed that early detection and treatment of asymptomatic left ventricular dysfunction helps to improve outcome and reduce disease management cost.

Bayer AG is in the process of developing BAY 1142524 which acts as a chymase inhibitor for the treatment of left ventricular dysfunction. Other than this Armaron Bio Pty Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are also involved in left ventricular dysfunction pipeline.

