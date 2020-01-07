Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) market analysis, which studies the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) market will register a 15.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3199.8 million by 2025, from $ 1781.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.

Top Manufactures in Global Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Includes:

AbioMed

Destination Therapy (DT)

Abbott (Thoratec)

Berlin Heart

Jarvik Heart

Medtronic (HeartWare)

Market Segment by Product Type

Sun Medical Technology Research

BTT Therapy

ReliantHeart

Market Segment by Type, covers:

BTT Therapy

Destination Therapy (DT)

Other

BTT therapy was leading segment and it accounted for over 73% market share of total sales generated in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Hospital was leading segment and it accounted for over 65% market share of total sales generated in 2018. Clinics segment accounted for over 34% share of total sales generated in 2018.

