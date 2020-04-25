LEDs for Horticulture Lighting: suppliers, Specification, Pricing, Size and Manufacturers

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Horticultural LED Lighting Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Gaining from proliferation of knowledge of benefits of LED lighting for horticulture, horticulture LED lighting market witness boost. LED lighting designed for horticulture provides an array of advantages, including adjustment of lighting to produce healthier plants and energy saving objectives. With continual uptake of horticultural LED lighting, the horticultural LED lighting market is predicted to rise at a whopping close to 20% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

The global Horticultural LED Lighting market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Horticultural LED Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Horticultural LED Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

Cree

General Electric

Gavita

Kessil

Fionia Lighting

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Valoya

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Power (300W)

High Power (300W)

Segment by Application

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D

