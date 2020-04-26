LED Work Lights Market to Witness Growth Acceleration

XploreMR analyzes the global LED work light market in a new publication titled “LED Work Light Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”. This study provides data for 2015 along with a comprehensive forecast for the period 2016–2024. The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global LED work light market. To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes an analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends impacting all five assessed regions that influence the current market scenario and future status of the global LED work light market over the forecast period.

Report Structure

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, region-wise pricing analysis, drivers, restraints, and trends in the global LED work light market. The sections that follow include the global LED work light market analysis – by product type, operation, sales channel, end-use, and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the global LED work light market on the basis of various factors impacting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global LED work light market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the product type, operation, sales channel, end-use, and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2016-2024).

In the final section of the report, XploreMR provides company profiles of global LED work light manufacturers and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance, to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global LED work light market along with their business strategies. This section is intended to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and a detailed market forecast made for 2017–2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of LED work light based on product type such as flashlights, spotlights, clamplights, lanterns and others across key geographies. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) as well as volume (units) of the global LED work light market. To deduce market volume size, sales of LED work lights has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global LED work light market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data including the base number and segmental splits has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global LED work light market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual sales of LED work lights and expected sales in the global LED work light market over the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the different segments of the global LED work light market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global LED work light market. The report also analyzes the global LED work light market based on absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to study absolute dollar opportunity to identify potential resources in the global LED work light market. XploreMR has also developed a unique market attractiveness index to understand the key market segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global LED work light market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities likely to emerge in the global LED work light market.